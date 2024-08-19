AGM:10.09.2024 Notice of 100th Annual General Meeting of the Bank and Integrated Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024) Scrutinisers Report and e-voting results of the 100th Annual General Meeting of the Karnataka Bank Limited held on 10.09.2024 Summary proceedings of the 100th Annual General Meeting of the Karnataka Bank Limited held on 10.09.2024. Appointment of joint Statutory Auditors of the Bank (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024)