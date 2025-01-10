Karnataka Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
377.26
312.35
311.17
310.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,471.24
7,901.01
6,783.56
6,331.48
Net Worth
10,848.5
8,213.36
7,094.73
6,642.36
Minority Interest
Debt
1,02,457.36
88,930.73
82,700.69
77,419.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
120.67
102.65
89.62
113.87
Total Liabilities
1,13,426.53
97,246.74
89,885.04
84,175.97
Fixed Assets
914.64
875.22
818.16
838.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
24,302.05
23,326.37
22,041
21,635.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
582.34
540.08
458.93
539.61
Networking Capital
8,126.12
6,393.99
5,347.05
4,331.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10,904.83
8,308.23
7,135.63
5,884.73
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2,778.71
-1,914.24
-1,788.58
-1,553.33
Cash
7,992.74
6,159.47
4,436.76
5,315.57
Total Assets
41,917.89
37,295.13
33,101.9
32,660.13
