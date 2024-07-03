iifl-logo-icon 1
Karnataka Bank Ltd Quarterly Results

205.15
(-0.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Total Income

2,504.05

2,557

2,619.97

2,438.68

2,276.23

Total Expenditure

-

-

-

-

-

PBIDT

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

PBDT

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

-

-

-

-

-

Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

336.24

400.43

274.43

331.21

330.24

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

336.24

400.43

274.43

331.21

330.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.9

10.61

7.88

9.79

10.56

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

377.66

377.47

377.26

346.76

312.87

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

81.9

83.1

76.42

79.56

79.26

PBDTM(%)

19.21

22.75

14.32

18.74

19.84

PATM(%)

15.05

17.57

12.47

15.67

16.29

Karnataka Bank: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Karnataka Bank Ltd

