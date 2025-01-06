iifl-logo-icon 1
Karnataka Bank Ltd Cash Flow Statement

206.63
(-2.15%)
Jan 6, 2025

Karnataka Bank FINANCIALS

Karnataka Bank FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-112.48

333.27

2,453.93

210.73

Other operating items

Operating

-112.48

333.27

2,453.93

210.73

Capital expenditure

457.95

53.59

76.26

51.49

Free cash flow

345.47

386.86

2,530.19

262.22

Equity raised

8,569.28

6,796.96

6,158.65

5,607.99

Investing

3,963.08

2,224.98

-1,195.11

1,794.3

Financing

1,07,002.46

97,710.54

86,914.01

78,174.48

Dividends paid

113.04

94.23

94.23

75.41

Net in cash

1,19,993.33

1,07,213.57

94,501.97

85,914.4

