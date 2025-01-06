Karnataka Bank Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-112.48
333.27
2,453.93
210.73
Other operating items
Operating
-112.48
333.27
2,453.93
210.73
Capital expenditure
457.95
53.59
76.26
51.49
Free cash flow
345.47
386.86
2,530.19
262.22
Equity raised
8,569.28
6,796.96
6,158.65
5,607.99
Investing
3,963.08
2,224.98
-1,195.11
1,794.3
Financing
1,07,002.46
97,710.54
86,914.01
78,174.48
Dividends paid
113.04
94.23
94.23
75.41
Net in cash
1,19,993.33
1,07,213.57
94,501.97
85,914.4
