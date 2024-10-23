|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|KARNATAKA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of the Meeting of the Board of Directors for consideration of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Update on Code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|KARNATAKA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Scheduling of 100th Annual General Meeting of the Bank Outcome of the Board Meeting- Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|KARNATAKA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the audited Standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Audited Results FY-24 The Board has recommended dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share (i.e.55%) out of the net profits for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|KARNATAKA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Prior intimation of the Meeting of the Committee of Directors for considering and approving the Issue Price for the Equity Shares to be allotted to Qualified Institutional Buyers
|Board Meeting
|11 Mar 2024
|12 Mar 2024
|Intimation in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|KARNATAKA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 (1) (d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations)- Capital Raising Outcome of the Board Meeting of Karnataka Bank Limited (the Bank) held on 27th January 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|KARNATAKA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31 2023 Pursuant To Regulations 29 (1) (A) And 50 (1) (c) of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Appointment of Independent Director on the Board of the Bank. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024)
