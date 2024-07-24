The Board has recommended dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share (i.e.55%) out of the net profits for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 In accordance with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Bank will be closed from September 04, 2024, to September 10, 2024 (both days inclusive), for the distribution of the final dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)