Karnavati Finance Ltd Summary

Karnavati Finance Limited was originally Incorporated as Karnavati Finance And Leasing Limited at Mumbai on December 5, 1984 and received Certificate of Commencement of Business on May 7, 1985 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company name was then changed to Karnavati Finance Limited on December 11, 1989. The Company is a NBFC registered with RBI to carry on NBFC activities. KFL is a Non-Banking Finance Company, holding a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India. KFL is non- deposit accepting NBFC engaged in financial services. The market for this activity offers high potential for growth. The Company is giving loan including personal loan, business loan, vehicle loan and loan against property to individuals as well as non-individual customers and also providing services of money changing via. FFMC License and is operating from Mumbai having its corporate office in Jamnagar.In 2001-2002, the Company was taken over by the Promoter, Mr. Raman Morzaria by acquiring 2,51,000 Equity Shares at Rs 10.50 per equity shares from Mr. Rajnikant Worah and his Associates via Share Purchase Agreement dated May 10, 2001.The Company had made application to Reserve Bank of India for issue of license to carry on business for Full Fledge Money Changer. The Reserve Bank of India considered the application and issued License dated June 1, 2016. The Company commenced activities of Full Fledged Money Changing Activities in FY 2016-17. The Company listed its shares to Main Board of BSE Limited effective from August 09, 2017.