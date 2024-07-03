iifl-logo-icon 1
Karnavati Finance Ltd Share Price

2.19
(0.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:21:00 PM

  Open 2.24
  Day's High 2.24
  52 Wk High 4.08
  Prev. Close 2.18
  Day's Low 2.11
  52 Wk Low 1.92
  Turnover (lac) 0.83
  P/E 0
  Face Value 1
  Book Value 1.11
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 22.01
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Karnavati Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

2.24

Prev. Close

2.18

Turnover(Lac.)

0.83

Day's High

2.24

Day's Low

2.11

52 Week's High

4.08

52 Week's Low

1.92

Book Value

1.11

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.01

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Karnavati Finance Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Karnavati Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Karnavati Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.63%

Non-Promoter- 41.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Karnavati Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.05

10.05

10.05

10.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.86

3.53

2.96

2.66

Net Worth

11.91

13.58

13.01

12.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.4

-26.33

17.83

0.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Karnavati Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Karnavati Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jay R Morzaria

Whole-time Director

Raman P Morzaria

Independent Director

Brimda Bilimoria

Independent Director

Parth Maniar.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akansha Rai

Non Executive Director

VINESH KUMAR

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Ashish Nandkishor Batavia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Karnavati Finance Ltd

Summary

Karnavati Finance Limited was originally Incorporated as Karnavati Finance And Leasing Limited at Mumbai on December 5, 1984 and received Certificate of Commencement of Business on May 7, 1985 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company name was then changed to Karnavati Finance Limited on December 11, 1989. The Company is a NBFC registered with RBI to carry on NBFC activities. KFL is a Non-Banking Finance Company, holding a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India. KFL is non- deposit accepting NBFC engaged in financial services. The market for this activity offers high potential for growth. The Company is giving loan including personal loan, business loan, vehicle loan and loan against property to individuals as well as non-individual customers and also providing services of money changing via. FFMC License and is operating from Mumbai having its corporate office in Jamnagar.In 2001-2002, the Company was taken over by the Promoter, Mr. Raman Morzaria by acquiring 2,51,000 Equity Shares at Rs 10.50 per equity shares from Mr. Rajnikant Worah and his Associates via Share Purchase Agreement dated May 10, 2001.The Company had made application to Reserve Bank of India for issue of license to carry on business for Full Fledge Money Changer. The Reserve Bank of India considered the application and issued License dated June 1, 2016. The Company commenced activities of Full Fledged Money Changing Activities in FY 2016-17. The Company listed its shares to Main Boa
Company FAQs

What is the Karnavati Finance Ltd share price today?

The Karnavati Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Karnavati Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Karnavati Finance Ltd is ₹22.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Karnavati Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Karnavati Finance Ltd is 0 and 1.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Karnavati Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Karnavati Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Karnavati Finance Ltd is ₹1.92 and ₹4.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Karnavati Finance Ltd?

Karnavati Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.19%, 3 Years at 1.58%, 1 Year at -5.22%, 6 Month at -9.17%, 3 Month at -18.96% and 1 Month at 2.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Karnavati Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Karnavati Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.36 %

