SectorFinance
Open₹2.24
Prev. Close₹2.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.83
Day's High₹2.24
Day's Low₹2.11
52 Week's High₹4.08
52 Week's Low₹1.92
Book Value₹1.11
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.05
10.05
10.05
10.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.86
3.53
2.96
2.66
Net Worth
11.91
13.58
13.01
12.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.4
-26.33
17.83
0.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jay R Morzaria
Whole-time Director
Raman P Morzaria
Independent Director
Brimda Bilimoria
Independent Director
Parth Maniar.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akansha Rai
Non Executive Director
VINESH KUMAR
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Ashish Nandkishor Batavia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Karnavati Finance Ltd
Summary
Karnavati Finance Limited was originally Incorporated as Karnavati Finance And Leasing Limited at Mumbai on December 5, 1984 and received Certificate of Commencement of Business on May 7, 1985 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company name was then changed to Karnavati Finance Limited on December 11, 1989. The Company is a NBFC registered with RBI to carry on NBFC activities. KFL is a Non-Banking Finance Company, holding a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India. KFL is non- deposit accepting NBFC engaged in financial services. The market for this activity offers high potential for growth. The Company is giving loan including personal loan, business loan, vehicle loan and loan against property to individuals as well as non-individual customers and also providing services of money changing via. FFMC License and is operating from Mumbai having its corporate office in Jamnagar.In 2001-2002, the Company was taken over by the Promoter, Mr. Raman Morzaria by acquiring 2,51,000 Equity Shares at Rs 10.50 per equity shares from Mr. Rajnikant Worah and his Associates via Share Purchase Agreement dated May 10, 2001.The Company had made application to Reserve Bank of India for issue of license to carry on business for Full Fledge Money Changer. The Reserve Bank of India considered the application and issued License dated June 1, 2016. The Company commenced activities of Full Fledged Money Changing Activities in FY 2016-17. The Company listed its shares to Main Boa
Read More
The Karnavati Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Karnavati Finance Ltd is ₹22.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Karnavati Finance Ltd is 0 and 1.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Karnavati Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Karnavati Finance Ltd is ₹1.92 and ₹4.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Karnavati Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.19%, 3 Years at 1.58%, 1 Year at -5.22%, 6 Month at -9.17%, 3 Month at -18.96% and 1 Month at 2.83%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.