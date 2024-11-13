Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Karnavati Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on September 30 2024 With reference to the subject cited above, the board of directors of the company in their meeting held on today i.e. on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 which was commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 06:30 P.M. at its Registered office situated at Vraj Group, 2nd Floor, Simran Centre, Mogra Village 30H Parsi Panchayat Road, Andheri East Andheri Mumbai - 400053, Maharashtra have Considered, approved and took on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 as per IND-AS and Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e on Thursday, September 05, 2024

Karnavati Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. on August 13, 2024, in terms of second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. on June 30, 2024

Karnavati Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. on May 28, 2024, in terms of second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for approval of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

