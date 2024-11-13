iifl-logo-icon 1
Karnavati Finance Ltd Board Meeting

2.08
(1.46%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:33:00 AM

Karnavati Financ CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Karnavati Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on September 30 2024 With reference to the subject cited above, the board of directors of the company in their meeting held on today i.e. on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 which was commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 06:30 P.M. at its Registered office situated at Vraj Group, 2nd Floor, Simran Centre, Mogra Village 30H Parsi Panchayat Road, Andheri East Andheri Mumbai - 400053, Maharashtra have Considered, approved and took on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 as per IND-AS and Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e on Thursday, September 05, 2024
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Karnavati Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. on August 13, 2024, in terms of second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jun 202430 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. on June 30, 2024
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
Karnavati Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. on May 28, 2024, in terms of second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for approval of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Karnavati Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 along with limited review report thereon. With reference to the subject cited above, the board of directors of the company in their meeting held on today i.e. on Saturday, February 10, 2024 which was commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. at its Registered office situated at Vraj Group, 2nd Floor, Simran Centre, Mogra Village 30H Parsi Panchayat Road, Andheri East Andheri Mumbai - 400053, Maharashtra have Considered, approved and took on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023 as per IND-AS and Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Karnavati Financ: Related News

No Record Found

