Karnavati Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

2.06
(-4.63%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.05

10.05

10.05

10.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.86

3.53

2.96

2.66

Net Worth

11.91

13.58

13.01

12.71

Minority Interest

Debt

15.55

12.72

1.21

5.44

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

27.46

26.3

14.22

18.15

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

-1.01

-0.75

-0.07

-0.69

Inventories

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.02

0.01

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.25

0.28

0.12

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-1.06

-0.75

-0.08

-0.66

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.22

-0.3

-0.15

-0.11

Cash

0.14

1.69

0.1

0.11

Total Assets

-0.85

0.96

0.06

-0.54

