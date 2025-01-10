Karnavati Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.05
10.05
10.05
10.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.86
3.53
2.96
2.66
Net Worth
11.91
13.58
13.01
12.71
Minority Interest
Debt
15.55
12.72
1.21
5.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
27.46
26.3
14.22
18.15
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
-1.01
-0.75
-0.07
-0.69
Inventories
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.02
0.01
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.25
0.28
0.12
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-1.06
-0.75
-0.08
-0.66
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.22
-0.3
-0.15
-0.11
Cash
0.14
1.69
0.1
0.11
Total Assets
-0.85
0.96
0.06
-0.54
No Record Found
