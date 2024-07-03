iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kartik Investments Trust Ltd Company Summary

900.7
(5.00%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Kartik Investments Trust Ltd Summary

Kartik Investments Trusts Limited, a Public Limited Company, was incorporated on 25 January 1978 in Chennai. The Company has only one class of shares - equity shares of par value Rs.10/- each. The authorised share capital of the Company is Rs. 1 crore and subscribed and paid up share capital of the company is Rs. 24.40 lakhs divided into 2,44,000 shares of Rs.10/- each. The companys investments include Rs. 4.167 Crores in Equity Shares and Rs. 0.51 Crore as fixed deposits with banks.The Company is into financial intermediation other than that conducted by monetary institutions.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.