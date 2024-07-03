iifl-logo-icon 1
Kartik Investments Trust Ltd Share Price

900.7
(5.00%)
Dec 16, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open900.7
  • Day's High900.7
  • 52 Wk High900.7
  • Prev. Close857.85
  • Day's Low900.7
  • 52 Wk Low 664.9
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value173.03
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.98
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kartik Investments Trust Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

900.7

Prev. Close

857.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

900.7

Day's Low

900.7

52 Week's High

900.7

52 Week's Low

664.9

Book Value

173.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kartik Investments Trust Ltd Corporate Action

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 May, 2024

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kartik Investments Trust Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kartik Investments Trust Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.81%

Non-Promoter- 25.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kartik Investments Trust Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.23

3.78

3.15

3.03

Net Worth

4.47

4.02

3.39

3.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

-0.01

0.08

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kartik Investments Trust Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kartik Investments Trust Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

R Chandrasekar

Independent Director

P Nagarajan

Independent Director

S Aparna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krithika Vijay Karthik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kartik Investments Trust Ltd

Summary

Kartik Investments Trusts Limited, a Public Limited Company, was incorporated on 25 January 1978 in Chennai. The Company has only one class of shares - equity shares of par value Rs.10/- each. The authorised share capital of the Company is Rs. 1 crore and subscribed and paid up share capital of the company is Rs. 24.40 lakhs divided into 2,44,000 shares of Rs.10/- each. The companys investments include Rs. 4.167 Crores in Equity Shares and Rs. 0.51 Crore as fixed deposits with banks.The Company is into financial intermediation other than that conducted by monetary institutions.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kartik Investments Trust Ltd share price today?

The Kartik Investments Trust Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹900.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd is ₹21.98 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd is 0 and 5.21 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kartik Investments Trust Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd is ₹664.9 and ₹900.7 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd?

Kartik Investments Trust Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.23%, 3 Years at 13.26%, 1 Year at 42.23%, 6 Month at 9.24%, 3 Month at 4.13% and 1 Month at 5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.82 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.18 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kartik Investments Trust Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

