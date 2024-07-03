Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹900.7
Prev. Close₹857.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹900.7
Day's Low₹900.7
52 Week's High₹900.7
52 Week's Low₹664.9
Book Value₹173.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.23
3.78
3.15
3.03
Net Worth
4.47
4.02
3.39
3.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
-0.01
0.08
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Non Executive Director
R Chandrasekar
Independent Director
P Nagarajan
Independent Director
S Aparna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krithika Vijay Karthik
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kartik Investments Trusts Limited, a Public Limited Company, was incorporated on 25 January 1978 in Chennai. The Company has only one class of shares - equity shares of par value Rs.10/- each. The authorised share capital of the Company is Rs. 1 crore and subscribed and paid up share capital of the company is Rs. 24.40 lakhs divided into 2,44,000 shares of Rs.10/- each. The companys investments include Rs. 4.167 Crores in Equity Shares and Rs. 0.51 Crore as fixed deposits with banks.The Company is into financial intermediation other than that conducted by monetary institutions.
The Kartik Investments Trust Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹900.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd is ₹21.98 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd is 0 and 5.21 as of 16 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kartik Investments Trust Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd is ₹664.9 and ₹900.7 as of 16 Dec ‘24
Kartik Investments Trust Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.23%, 3 Years at 13.26%, 1 Year at 42.23%, 6 Month at 9.24%, 3 Month at 4.13% and 1 Month at 5.00%.
