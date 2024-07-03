Summary

Kartik Investments Trusts Limited, a Public Limited Company, was incorporated on 25 January 1978 in Chennai. The Company has only one class of shares - equity shares of par value Rs.10/- each. The authorised share capital of the Company is Rs. 1 crore and subscribed and paid up share capital of the company is Rs. 24.40 lakhs divided into 2,44,000 shares of Rs.10/- each. The companys investments include Rs. 4.167 Crores in Equity Shares and Rs. 0.51 Crore as fixed deposits with banks.The Company is into financial intermediation other than that conducted by monetary institutions.

