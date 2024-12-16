Kartik Investments Trust Ltd Management Discussions

Overview
The company is a public limited company and has its registered office at Chennai. The shares of the company are listed on BSE Limited. The company has only one class of shares - equity shares of par value Rs.10/- each. The authorised share capital of the company is Rs.1 crore and the subscribed and paid up share capital of the company is Rs.24.40 lakhs divided into 2,44,000 shares of Rs.10/- each.
Investments
The companys investments include Rs.60.26 lakhs in Equity Shares and Rs.51 lakhs in Bank Fixed Deposits.
Financial Review
During the year under review, the gross income of the company was at Rs.9.08 lakhs as against Rs.6.44 lakhs during the previous year. The company made a profit before tax of Rs.3.37 lakhs as against a loss of Rs.0.23 lakhs during the previous year.
During the year under review, reserves and surplus was at Rs.94.42 lakhs as against Rs.91.04 lakhs during the previous year.
Internal Control Systems
The company has a proper and adequate internal control over financial reporting and the statutory auditor of the company have also certified on the existence and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls as of 31 March, 2017.
RESULT OF OPERATIONS
Balance sheet
A summarised version of the companys balance sheet size is given below:
|Rs. in lakhs
|Particulars
|March 2017
|March 2016
|Assets
|Non-Current investments
|60.26
|60.26
|Other Assets
|61.12
|57.03
|TOTAL
|121.38
|117.29
|Liabilities
|Networth
|118.82
|115.44
|Other Liabilities
|2.56
|1.85
|TOTAL
|121.38
|117.29
Statement of Profit & Loss
A summarised version of the companys statement of Profit & loss is given below:
|Rs. in lakhs
|Particulars
|March 2017
|March 2016
|Income
|9.08
|6.44
|Expenses
|5.70
|6.67
|Profit Before Tax (PBT)
|3.37
|-0.23
|Current and Deferred Tax
|0
|-0.18
|Profit After Tax (PAT)
|3.37
|-0.40
