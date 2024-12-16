Kartik Investments Trust Ltd Management Discussions

Overview

The company is a public limited company and has its registered office at Chennai. The shares of the company are listed on BSE Limited. The company has only one class of shares - equity shares of par value Rs.10/- each. The authorised share capital of the company is Rs.1 crore and the subscribed and paid up share capital of the company is Rs.24.40 lakhs divided into 2,44,000 shares of Rs.10/- each.

Investments

The companys investments include Rs.60.26 lakhs in Equity Shares and Rs.51 lakhs in Bank Fixed Deposits.

Financial Review

During the year under review, the gross income of the company was at Rs.9.08 lakhs as against Rs.6.44 lakhs during the previous year. The company made a profit before tax of Rs.3.37 lakhs as against a loss of Rs.0.23 lakhs during the previous year.

During the year under review, reserves and surplus was at Rs.94.42 lakhs as against Rs.91.04 lakhs during the previous year.

Internal Control Systems

The company has a proper and adequate internal control over financial reporting and the statutory auditor of the company have also certified on the existence and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls as of 31 March, 2017.

RESULT OF OPERATIONS

Balance sheet

A summarised version of the companys balance sheet size is given below:

Rs. in lakhs Particulars March 2017 March 2016 Assets Non-Current investments 60.26 60.26 Other Assets 61.12 57.03 TOTAL 121.38 117.29 Liabilities Networth 118.82 115.44 Other Liabilities 2.56 1.85 TOTAL 121.38 117.29

Statement of Profit & Loss

A summarised version of the companys statement of Profit & loss is given below: