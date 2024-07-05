iifl-logo-icon 1
Kartik Investments Trust Ltd AGM

900.7
(5.00%)
Kartik Invest. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM2 Aug 20246 May 2024
Convening of 46th AGM of the Company on Friday, the 2nd August, 2024. The Register of Members will be closed from Saturday, 27th July, 2024 to Friday, 2nd August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM. Enclosed Annual Report 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024) Outcome of 46th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

