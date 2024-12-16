Kartik Investments Trust Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.23
3.78
3.15
3.03
Net Worth
4.47
4.02
3.39
3.27
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.79
0.67
0.5
0.48
Total Liabilities
5.26
4.69
3.89
3.75
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.72
4.17
3.35
3.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.02
-0.01
0
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
8.32
-2.77
0
Cash
0.55
0.54
0.55
0.6
Total Assets
5.24
4.69
3.91
3.74
