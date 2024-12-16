iifl-logo-icon 1
Kartik Investments Trust Ltd Balance Sheet

900.7
(5.00%)
Dec 16, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.23

3.78

3.15

3.03

Net Worth

4.47

4.02

3.39

3.27

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.79

0.67

0.5

0.48

Total Liabilities

5.26

4.69

3.89

3.75

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.72

4.17

3.35

3.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.02

-0.01

0

-0.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

8.32

-2.77

0

Cash

0.55

0.54

0.55

0.6

Total Assets

5.24

4.69

3.91

3.74

