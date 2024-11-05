Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 1 Oct 2024

KARTIK INVESTMENTS TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 3 Jul 2024

KARTIK INVESTMENTS TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting -Approval of Unaudited financials for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 6 Apr 2024

KARTIK INVESTMENTS TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended March 31 2024 Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024. Re-appointment of Ms. M Gayathri as the Manager of the Company for a further term of 3 years effective 14th May 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 46th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 5 Jan 2024