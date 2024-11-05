|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|1 Oct 2024
|KARTIK INVESTMENTS TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|KARTIK INVESTMENTS TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting -Approval of Unaudited financials for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|6 Apr 2024
|KARTIK INVESTMENTS TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended March 31 2024 Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024. Re-appointment of Ms. M Gayathri as the Manager of the Company for a further term of 3 years effective 14th May 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 46th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|5 Jan 2024
|KARTIK INVESTMENTS TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. The trading window of the company is closed for designated persons of the company from 1st January 2024 to 3rd February 2024 (both days inclusive) in connection with the impending publication of unaudited financials results. KARTIK INVESTMENTS TRUST LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 01 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. The Board of directors at their meeting held today had approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 under regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)
