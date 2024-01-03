iifl-logo

Kasturi Metal Composite Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.79

0.79

0.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

6.24

4.74

4.66

Net Worth

7.03

5.53

5.25

Minority Interest

Debt

9.78

8.41

4.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.09

Total Liabilities

16.81

13.94

9.91

Fixed Assets

7.86

7.01

4.86

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.21

0.13

0

Networking Capital

8.21

5.71

4.96

Inventories

4.66

3.11

1.21

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.58

4.13

5.51

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.87

1.64

1.47

Sundry Creditors

-3.15

-1.99

-2.69

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.75

-1.18

-0.54

Cash

0.52

1.08

0.01

Total Assets

16.8

13.93

9.91

