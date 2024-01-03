Kasturi Metal Composite Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.79
0.79
0.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
6.24
4.74
4.66
Net Worth
7.03
5.53
5.25
Minority Interest
Debt
9.78
8.41
4.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.09
Total Liabilities
16.81
13.94
9.91
Fixed Assets
7.86
7.01
4.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0.13
0
Networking Capital
8.21
5.71
4.96
Inventories
4.66
3.11
1.21
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.58
4.13
5.51
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.87
1.64
1.47
Sundry Creditors
-3.15
-1.99
-2.69
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.75
-1.18
-0.54
Cash
0.52
1.08
0.01
Total Assets
16.8
13.93
9.91
No Record Found
