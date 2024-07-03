Katare Spinning Mills Ltd Summary

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd was incorporated on August 8, 1980 at Solapur in Maharashtra. The Company manufactures textiles. It engaged in spinning and cotton blending operations and further offer cotton and synthetic yarn. It is engaged in manufacture of cotton yarn, solar power and is also into hospitality business.The Company was promoted by Tulsidas T Katare and his family members. It set up a spinning mill with an installed capacity of 25,088 spindles at Tamalwadi, Dist. Osmanabad for manufacture of cotton yarn of count 20s and 2/20s.By January 1983, 6,000 spindles were installed. The balance spindleage commissioned in April 1984. The Company set up a new spinning unit with 12,500 spindles for the manufacture of synthetic yarn and the said Unit was set up adjacent to the existing unit at Tamalwadi.In 1987, the CDompany entered to purchase land within city of Solapur to set up a hotel and the financial institutions agreed to finance the project. In year 1990, 7,168 spindles got installed and commissioned. The balance spindles installed during 1991-92. In 1995, the knitting unit was established. In order to put the captive use of quality yarn produced by the Company, it was proposed to set up cotton yarn knitting unit in the adjacent premises of the existing factory. The Company started Rooftop Solar Power Project at Hotel in 2014. It commissioned 1 MW Solar Power Plant for captive consumption in April, 2015.