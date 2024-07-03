iifl-logo-icon 1
Katare Spinning Mills Ltd Share Price

212
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:56:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open212
  • Day's High212
  • 52 Wk High274
  • Prev. Close212
  • Day's Low212
  • 52 Wk Low 199
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.92
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60.42
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

212

Prev. Close

212

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

212

Day's Low

212

52 Week's High

274

52 Week's Low

199

Book Value

21.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.69%

Non-Promoter- 0.28%

Institutions: 0.27%

Non-Institutions: 50.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.85

2.85

2.85

2.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

114.74

116.61

122.21

-1.89

Net Worth

117.59

119.46

125.06

0.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

31.32

32.4

35.58

32.92

yoy growth (%)

-3.33

-8.92

8.07

-7.45

Raw materials

-29.46

-27.75

-29.16

-26.21

As % of sales

94.04

85.64

81.94

79.6

Employee costs

-0.77

-1.77

-2.26

-2.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-2.22

-3.78

-3.67

-1.31

Depreciation

-0.88

-1.08

-1.1

-1.08

Tax paid

0

0.87

1.06

0.97

Working capital

0.58

0.29

-1.02

-2.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.33

-8.92

8.07

-7.45

Op profit growth

2,722.26

115.28

-103.7

-225.79

EBIT growth

165.72

-3.8

-133.08

1,941.49

Net profit growth

-23.65

11.62

669.25

-283.28

No Record Found

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Katare Spinning Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Vidyavati K Katare

Non Executive Director

U M Mahindrakar

Managing Director

K T Katare

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vilas Ramakant Shendge

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhagyashree Rawani

Independent Director

Y N Konda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Katare Spinning Mills Ltd

Summary

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd was incorporated on August 8, 1980 at Solapur in Maharashtra. The Company manufactures textiles. It engaged in spinning and cotton blending operations and further offer cotton and synthetic yarn. It is engaged in manufacture of cotton yarn, solar power and is also into hospitality business.The Company was promoted by Tulsidas T Katare and his family members. It set up a spinning mill with an installed capacity of 25,088 spindles at Tamalwadi, Dist. Osmanabad for manufacture of cotton yarn of count 20s and 2/20s.By January 1983, 6,000 spindles were installed. The balance spindleage commissioned in April 1984. The Company set up a new spinning unit with 12,500 spindles for the manufacture of synthetic yarn and the said Unit was set up adjacent to the existing unit at Tamalwadi.In 1987, the CDompany entered to purchase land within city of Solapur to set up a hotel and the financial institutions agreed to finance the project. In year 1990, 7,168 spindles got installed and commissioned. The balance spindles installed during 1991-92. In 1995, the knitting unit was established. In order to put the captive use of quality yarn produced by the Company, it was proposed to set up cotton yarn knitting unit in the adjacent premises of the existing factory. The Company started Rooftop Solar Power Project at Hotel in 2014. It commissioned 1 MW Solar Power Plant for captive consumption in April, 2015.
Company FAQs

What is the Katare Spinning Mills Ltd share price today?

The Katare Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹212 today.

What is the Market Cap of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹60.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd is 0 and 9.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Katare Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹199 and ₹274 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd?

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.23%, 3 Years at 68.52%, 1 Year at -13.47%, 6 Month at -11.67%, 3 Month at -6.85% and 1 Month at -3.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.70 %
Institutions - 0.28 %
Public - 50.02 %

