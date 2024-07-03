Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹212
Prev. Close₹212
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹212
Day's Low₹212
52 Week's High₹274
52 Week's Low₹199
Book Value₹21.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.85
2.85
2.85
2.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.74
116.61
122.21
-1.89
Net Worth
117.59
119.46
125.06
0.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
31.32
32.4
35.58
32.92
yoy growth (%)
-3.33
-8.92
8.07
-7.45
Raw materials
-29.46
-27.75
-29.16
-26.21
As % of sales
94.04
85.64
81.94
79.6
Employee costs
-0.77
-1.77
-2.26
-2.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-2.22
-3.78
-3.67
-1.31
Depreciation
-0.88
-1.08
-1.1
-1.08
Tax paid
0
0.87
1.06
0.97
Working capital
0.58
0.29
-1.02
-2.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.33
-8.92
8.07
-7.45
Op profit growth
2,722.26
115.28
-103.7
-225.79
EBIT growth
165.72
-3.8
-133.08
1,941.49
Net profit growth
-23.65
11.62
669.25
-283.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Vidyavati K Katare
Non Executive Director
U M Mahindrakar
Managing Director
K T Katare
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vilas Ramakant Shendge
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhagyashree Rawani
Independent Director
Y N Konda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Katare Spinning Mills Ltd
Summary
Katare Spinning Mills Ltd was incorporated on August 8, 1980 at Solapur in Maharashtra. The Company manufactures textiles. It engaged in spinning and cotton blending operations and further offer cotton and synthetic yarn. It is engaged in manufacture of cotton yarn, solar power and is also into hospitality business.The Company was promoted by Tulsidas T Katare and his family members. It set up a spinning mill with an installed capacity of 25,088 spindles at Tamalwadi, Dist. Osmanabad for manufacture of cotton yarn of count 20s and 2/20s.By January 1983, 6,000 spindles were installed. The balance spindleage commissioned in April 1984. The Company set up a new spinning unit with 12,500 spindles for the manufacture of synthetic yarn and the said Unit was set up adjacent to the existing unit at Tamalwadi.In 1987, the CDompany entered to purchase land within city of Solapur to set up a hotel and the financial institutions agreed to finance the project. In year 1990, 7,168 spindles got installed and commissioned. The balance spindles installed during 1991-92. In 1995, the knitting unit was established. In order to put the captive use of quality yarn produced by the Company, it was proposed to set up cotton yarn knitting unit in the adjacent premises of the existing factory. The Company started Rooftop Solar Power Project at Hotel in 2014. It commissioned 1 MW Solar Power Plant for captive consumption in April, 2015.
Read More
The Katare Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹212 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹60.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd is 0 and 9.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Katare Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹199 and ₹274 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Katare Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.23%, 3 Years at 68.52%, 1 Year at -13.47%, 6 Month at -11.67%, 3 Month at -6.85% and 1 Month at -3.37%.
