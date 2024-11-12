Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

KATARE SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 for your information. Enclosed herewith the un-audited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 under regulation 33(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for your information. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

KATARE SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The un-audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Enclosed herewith the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June, 2024 under Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for your information. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

KATARE SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 for your information. Enclosed herewith the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 of the Company for your reference. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 1 May 2024

Enclosed herewith the disclosure under Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 regarding appointment of Mr. YADGIRI N KONDA, (DIN 00692800) as non-executive and Independent Director and re-appointment of Mr. Vilas R. Shendge (DIN 08419934) as non-executive and Independent Director in the Company for your information.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024