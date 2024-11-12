iifl-logo-icon 1
Katare Spinning Mills Ltd Board Meeting

214.1
(2.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Katare Spinning CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
KATARE SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 for your information. Enclosed herewith the un-audited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 under regulation 33(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for your information. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
KATARE SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The un-audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Enclosed herewith the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June, 2024 under Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for your information. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
KATARE SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 for your information. Enclosed herewith the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 of the Company for your reference. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 20241 May 2024
Enclosed herewith the disclosure under Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 regarding appointment of Mr. YADGIRI N KONDA, (DIN 00692800) as non-executive and Independent Director and re-appointment of Mr. Vilas R. Shendge (DIN 08419934) as non-executive and Independent Director in the Company for your information.
Board Meeting6 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
KATARE SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Enclosed herewith the board meeting outcome for quarter and nine months ended un-audited stanalone financials results of the Company as on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Enclosed herewith the revised outcome for quarter and nine months ended un-audited stanalone financials results of the Company as on 31.12.2023 with Segment results of the Company for your infomartion. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/03/2024)

