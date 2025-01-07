iifl-logo-icon 1
Katare Spinning Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

212
(0.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:28:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

31.32

32.4

35.58

32.92

yoy growth (%)

-3.33

-8.92

8.07

-7.45

Raw materials

-29.46

-27.75

-29.16

-26.21

As % of sales

94.04

85.64

81.94

79.6

Employee costs

-0.77

-1.77

-2.26

-2.27

As % of sales

2.47

5.46

6.36

6.89

Other costs

-1.99

-2.91

-4.17

-4.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.37

8.98

11.73

12.27

Operating profit

-0.9

-0.03

-0.01

0.4

OPM

-2.89

-0.09

-0.04

1.22

Depreciation

-0.88

-1.08

-1.1

-1.08

Interest expense

-0.63

-3.19

-3.05

-3.19

Other income

0.2

0.51

0.49

2.56

Profit before tax

-2.22

-3.78

-3.67

-1.31

Taxes

0

0.87

1.06

0.97

Tax rate

0

-23.02

-28.97

-74.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.22

-2.91

-2.61

-0.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.22

-2.91

-2.61

-0.33

yoy growth (%)

-23.65

11.62

669.25

-283.28

NPM

-7.1

-8.99

-7.34

-1.03

