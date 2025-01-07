Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
31.32
32.4
35.58
32.92
yoy growth (%)
-3.33
-8.92
8.07
-7.45
Raw materials
-29.46
-27.75
-29.16
-26.21
As % of sales
94.04
85.64
81.94
79.6
Employee costs
-0.77
-1.77
-2.26
-2.27
As % of sales
2.47
5.46
6.36
6.89
Other costs
-1.99
-2.91
-4.17
-4.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.37
8.98
11.73
12.27
Operating profit
-0.9
-0.03
-0.01
0.4
OPM
-2.89
-0.09
-0.04
1.22
Depreciation
-0.88
-1.08
-1.1
-1.08
Interest expense
-0.63
-3.19
-3.05
-3.19
Other income
0.2
0.51
0.49
2.56
Profit before tax
-2.22
-3.78
-3.67
-1.31
Taxes
0
0.87
1.06
0.97
Tax rate
0
-23.02
-28.97
-74.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.22
-2.91
-2.61
-0.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.22
-2.91
-2.61
-0.33
yoy growth (%)
-23.65
11.62
669.25
-283.28
NPM
-7.1
-8.99
-7.34
-1.03
