Katare Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

212
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Katare Spinning FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-2.22

-3.78

-3.67

-1.31

Depreciation

-0.88

-1.08

-1.1

-1.08

Tax paid

0

0.87

1.06

0.97

Working capital

0.58

0.29

-1.02

-2.45

Other operating items

Operating

-2.53

-3.7

-4.73

-3.87

Capital expenditure

-1.5

-31.19

0.42

9.61

Free cash flow

-4.03

-34.89

-4.31

5.73

Equity raised

4.03

9.77

15

15.94

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.15

6.37

10.04

8.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1.15

-18.75

20.72

30.29

