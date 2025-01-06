Katare Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-2.22
-3.78
-3.67
-1.31
Depreciation
-0.88
-1.08
-1.1
-1.08
Tax paid
0
0.87
1.06
0.97
Working capital
0.58
0.29
-1.02
-2.45
Other operating items
Operating
-2.53
-3.7
-4.73
-3.87
Capital expenditure
-1.5
-31.19
0.42
9.61
Free cash flow
-4.03
-34.89
-4.31
5.73
Equity raised
4.03
9.77
15
15.94
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.15
6.37
10.04
8.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.15
-18.75
20.72
30.29
