TO MEMBERS OF KAY POWER AND PAPER LIMITED

REPORT ON AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Kay Power and Paper Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of changes in equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report to the members and Annexures thereto, Report on Corporate Governance, Management Discussion and Analysis, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appear to be materially misstated. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the mattersstatedin section134(5) of the statements as a whole Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financialstatements that give a true and fair view of the financialposition, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the specified AnnexureA,statementonthematters in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books; (c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, financialstatements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act except Ind AS 19 regarding ‘Employee Benefits on account of non-provision for liability towards post-employment defined benefit plans like gratuity payable to employees as described in the Note 2(k) of Notes to accounts.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company did not have any pending itigation as on March 31, 2024 having material impact on its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as on March 31, 2024. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended on March 31, 2024. iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security, or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, c. Based on such audit procedures considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) above contain any material misstatement. v. There are no events of dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year until the date of this report, hence compliance with provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not required.

vi. Based on the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. We also report that during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For Godbole & Co. Chartered Accountants

Ashutosh Godbole Proprietor Mem. No.104822 FRN : 117969W UDIN: 24104822BJZXIZ6906

Place : Satara Date : 28th May 2024

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section of our Report of even date to the Members of Kay Power And Paper Limited for the year ended on 31st March, 2024

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that: i. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. b) As per our informationandexplanations by the management is given to us, property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. ln our opinion, the frequency of verification of the property, plant and equipment is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds/ registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder as such this clause is not applicable to the company for the year. ii. a) According In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory between the books record and physical verification noticed. In our opinion coverage and procedure of such appropriate. b) During any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from any banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets iii. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability other parties. b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, during the year under audit the company has not made any investments, guarantees provided, security given to any third party in relation to loans and advances. c) As company has not given any loans sub-clause c, d, e and f of clause 3(iii) is not applicable for the year. iv. In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have been complied with by the company. Company has not given any loans in violation of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013. v. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any deposits accepted from the public within the meaning of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder. vi. The Company is maintaining cost records as prescribed under Section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013. However, we have not verified the same for completeness or accuracy. vii. a) According to records of the Company, it is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess. No amount is outstanding as at 31/3/2023 for a period more than 6 months from the date they become payable. b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a), which have not been deposited on account of dispute are given below:

Statute Nature of Dues Amount (INR) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,81,07,058 FY 2014-15 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Pune Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,19,87,174 FY 2015-16 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Pune

viii. No any transactions recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), and there was no previously unrecorded income has been recorded in the books of account during the year. ix. a) As per Information and explanation sought by us, and given by the company and books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender or bank during the year. b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank, financial Institution and other lenders. c) During the year company has not applied for any term loans as such this clause of utilization of term loan for the same purpose does not apply to the company. d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not utilised funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes, e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised any fund to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate company. x. a) According to information and explanations given to us the company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including instruments) during the year. b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. xi. a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or no fraud on the company by any person has been reported. b) As there is no fraud in terms of section 143(12) of the Act, so reporting in Form ADT-4 by an auditor was not required during the year c) Based upon the audit procedure performed and the information and explanations given by the management of the company we have not come across any whistle-blower complaints during the year. xii. The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the company. xiii. Based upon the audit procedure performed and the information and explanations given by the management of the company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act wherever applicable. xiv. Even though the company has not appointed external ‘internal auditor, the company has an in-house internal audit system, which in our opinion, commensurate with the size and nature of its business. No material deficiency was observed during internal audit xv. According to information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year under audit, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as such, the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act have been complied with. xvi. In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) as the nature of the business is not of banking and finance and therefore provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the order are not applicable to the company. xvii. The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial preceding financial year. xviii. No statutory auditor has resigned during the year, as such this clause is not applicable. xix. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. xx. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company is not liable to spend amount as specified under section-135 of the act, in pursuance of its corporate social responsibility policy. xxi. The company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements and hence clause 3(xxi) of the Order regarding qualifications or adverse remarks by the auditors of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements is not applicable.

For Godbole & Co. Chartered Accountants

Ashutosh Godbole Proprietor year and in the immediately Mem. No.104822 FRN : 117969W UDIN: 24104822BJZXIZ6906

Place : Satara Date : 28th May 2024

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kay Power and Paper Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for theyearendedonthatdate. in all material respects. Our

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control financial reporting criteria established over by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. as at 31

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Godbole & Co. Chartered Accountants Place : Satara Date : 28th May 2024