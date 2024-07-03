SectorPaper
Open₹37
Prev. Close₹37.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.54
Day's High₹38
Day's Low₹35.56
52 Week's High₹50.18
52 Week's Low₹18.46
Book Value₹22.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)80.63
P/E65.33
EPS0.58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.64
10.64
10.64
10.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.17
-8.68
-10.08
-10.18
Net Worth
3.47
1.96
0.56
0.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.23
29.6
41.73
34.67
yoy growth (%)
-31.66
-29.05
20.34
-0.27
Raw materials
-15.3
-18.85
-30.62
-26.11
As % of sales
75.64
63.67
73.37
75.29
Employee costs
-0.8
-1.19
-1.19
-0.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.06
0
16.41
1.87
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.84
-0.85
-0.9
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.81
6.16
5.26
-1.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.66
-29.05
20.34
-0.27
Op profit growth
-1,005.26
-87.59
-308.23
-255.77
EBIT growth
-66.59
-98.77
625.11
43.18
Net profit growth
1,290.85
-99.34
-64.49
17.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Niraj Chandra
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Deepa Agarwal.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arvind V Kulkarni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sagar Mohite
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kay Pulp and Paper Mills Limited was incorporated on the 15th May, 1991 as a Private Limited Company and became Public Limited Company on 9th July 1993 promoted by Mr. Niraj Chandra, a third generation entrepreneur from Chandra Family.The Company is engaged in the manufacture of MG Kraft Paper. Its plant is located at Borgaon (Satara district), Maharashtra, with an annual capacity of 21000 tonnes. The Company also has a Power Plant having the generation capacity of 6 M.W. Commercial production commenced in Mar.94. In 1995, the company increased the installed capacity to 15,000 tpa to manufacture quality kraft paper by installation of certain balancing equipment and setting up of additional facilities at its plant. During 1996-97, its has imlemented the second machine for lower grammage and the commercial production has commenced.In 1998-99, most of the formalities for the Co-Generation of Power Plant have been completed and trial runs are expected within the projected time.The Power Plant project has been fully completed and the companys paper division is mainly running on the Captive Power generation.The Company was declared as a sick industrial unit by BIFR in January, 2007 and thereafter filed the Rehabilitation Scheme through Operating Agency M/s. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) to the BIFR. Power Division was operated during 1st April 2009 to 7 June, 2009. During the financial year 2015-16, Company expanded its current capacity of paper division f
The Kay Power & Paper Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kay Power & Paper Ltd is ₹80.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kay Power & Paper Ltd is 65.33 and 1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kay Power & Paper Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kay Power & Paper Ltd is ₹18.46 and ₹50.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kay Power & Paper Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.91%, 3 Years at 75.08%, 1 Year at 91.95%, 6 Month at -10.91%, 3 Month at -4.80% and 1 Month at -6.44%.
