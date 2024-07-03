Summary

Kay Pulp and Paper Mills Limited was incorporated on the 15th May, 1991 as a Private Limited Company and became Public Limited Company on 9th July 1993 promoted by Mr. Niraj Chandra, a third generation entrepreneur from Chandra Family.The Company is engaged in the manufacture of MG Kraft Paper. Its plant is located at Borgaon (Satara district), Maharashtra, with an annual capacity of 21000 tonnes. The Company also has a Power Plant having the generation capacity of 6 M.W. Commercial production commenced in Mar.94. In 1995, the company increased the installed capacity to 15,000 tpa to manufacture quality kraft paper by installation of certain balancing equipment and setting up of additional facilities at its plant. During 1996-97, its has imlemented the second machine for lower grammage and the commercial production has commenced.In 1998-99, most of the formalities for the Co-Generation of Power Plant have been completed and trial runs are expected within the projected time.The Power Plant project has been fully completed and the companys paper division is mainly running on the Captive Power generation.The Company was declared as a sick industrial unit by BIFR in January, 2007 and thereafter filed the Rehabilitation Scheme through Operating Agency M/s. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) to the BIFR. Power Division was operated during 1st April 2009 to 7 June, 2009. During the financial year 2015-16, Company expanded its current capacity of paper division f

Read More