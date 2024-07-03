iifl-logo-icon 1
Kay Power & Paper Ltd Share Price

36.5
(-3.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:46:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open37
  • Day's High38
  • 52 Wk High50.18
  • Prev. Close37.89
  • Day's Low35.56
  • 52 Wk Low 18.46
  • Turnover (lac)2.54
  • P/E65.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.12
  • EPS0.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)80.63
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kay Power & Paper Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

37

Prev. Close

37.89

Turnover(Lac.)

2.54

Day's High

38

Day's Low

35.56

52 Week's High

50.18

52 Week's Low

18.46

Book Value

22.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

80.63

P/E

65.33

EPS

0.58

Divi. Yield

0

Kay Power & Paper Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Kay Power & Paper Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kay Power & Paper Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:22 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.03%

Non-Promoter- 53.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kay Power & Paper Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.64

10.64

10.64

10.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.17

-8.68

-10.08

-10.18

Net Worth

3.47

1.96

0.56

0.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.23

29.6

41.73

34.67

yoy growth (%)

-31.66

-29.05

20.34

-0.27

Raw materials

-15.3

-18.85

-30.62

-26.11

As % of sales

75.64

63.67

73.37

75.29

Employee costs

-0.8

-1.19

-1.19

-0.91

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.06

0

16.41

1.87

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.84

-0.85

-0.9

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.81

6.16

5.26

-1.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.66

-29.05

20.34

-0.27

Op profit growth

-1,005.26

-87.59

-308.23

-255.77

EBIT growth

-66.59

-98.77

625.11

43.18

Net profit growth

1,290.85

-99.34

-64.49

17.59

No Record Found

Kay Power & Paper Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kay Power & Paper Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Niraj Chandra

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Deepa Agarwal.

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arvind V Kulkarni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sagar Mohite

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kay Power & Paper Ltd

Summary

Kay Pulp and Paper Mills Limited was incorporated on the 15th May, 1991 as a Private Limited Company and became Public Limited Company on 9th July 1993 promoted by Mr. Niraj Chandra, a third generation entrepreneur from Chandra Family.The Company is engaged in the manufacture of MG Kraft Paper. Its plant is located at Borgaon (Satara district), Maharashtra, with an annual capacity of 21000 tonnes. The Company also has a Power Plant having the generation capacity of 6 M.W. Commercial production commenced in Mar.94. In 1995, the company increased the installed capacity to 15,000 tpa to manufacture quality kraft paper by installation of certain balancing equipment and setting up of additional facilities at its plant. During 1996-97, its has imlemented the second machine for lower grammage and the commercial production has commenced.In 1998-99, most of the formalities for the Co-Generation of Power Plant have been completed and trial runs are expected within the projected time.The Power Plant project has been fully completed and the companys paper division is mainly running on the Captive Power generation.The Company was declared as a sick industrial unit by BIFR in January, 2007 and thereafter filed the Rehabilitation Scheme through Operating Agency M/s. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) to the BIFR. Power Division was operated during 1st April 2009 to 7 June, 2009. During the financial year 2015-16, Company expanded its current capacity of paper division f
Company FAQs

What is the Kay Power & Paper Ltd share price today?

The Kay Power & Paper Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kay Power & Paper Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kay Power & Paper Ltd is ₹80.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kay Power & Paper Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kay Power & Paper Ltd is 65.33 and 1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kay Power & Paper Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kay Power & Paper Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kay Power & Paper Ltd is ₹18.46 and ₹50.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kay Power & Paper Ltd?

Kay Power & Paper Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.91%, 3 Years at 75.08%, 1 Year at 91.95%, 6 Month at -10.91%, 3 Month at -4.80% and 1 Month at -6.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kay Power & Paper Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kay Power & Paper Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.04 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.96 %

