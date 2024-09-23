AGM 23/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith summary of proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. 23rd September 2024, at 3.00 pm at Registered office of the company Gat no 454/457 Village Borgaon Tal Dist Satara 415519 You may requested to note and take necessary action (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024)