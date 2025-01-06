iifl-logo-icon 1
Kay Power & Paper Ltd Cash Flow Statement

35.3
(-6.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Kay Power &Paper FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.06

0

16.41

1.87

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.84

-0.85

-0.9

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.81

6.16

5.26

-1.35

Other operating items

Operating

0.03

5.32

20.81

-0.38

Capital expenditure

0

-5.93

-17.56

-14.51

Free cash flow

0.03

-0.6

3.25

-14.89

Equity raised

-20.48

-20.55

-21.94

-16.33

Investing

0

0

0

-0.02

Financing

36.28

30.58

27.3

35.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15.83

9.41

8.6

4.66

