Kay Power & Paper Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.06
0
16.41
1.87
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.84
-0.85
-0.9
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.81
6.16
5.26
-1.35
Other operating items
Operating
0.03
5.32
20.81
-0.38
Capital expenditure
0
-5.93
-17.56
-14.51
Free cash flow
0.03
-0.6
3.25
-14.89
Equity raised
-20.48
-20.55
-21.94
-16.33
Investing
0
0
0
-0.02
Financing
36.28
30.58
27.3
35.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.83
9.41
8.6
4.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.