Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.23
29.6
41.73
34.67
yoy growth (%)
-31.66
-29.05
20.34
-0.27
Raw materials
-15.3
-18.85
-30.62
-26.11
As % of sales
75.64
63.67
73.37
75.29
Employee costs
-0.8
-1.19
-1.19
-0.91
As % of sales
3.96
4.02
2.85
2.64
Other costs
-5.71
-9.38
-8.5
-8.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.23
31.7
20.37
24.01
Operating profit
-1.58
0.17
1.41
-0.67
OPM
-7.85
0.59
3.39
-1.96
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.84
-0.85
-0.9
Interest expense
0
-0.19
-0.12
-0.4
Other income
2.49
0.86
15.97
3.86
Profit before tax
0.06
0
16.41
1.87
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
-19.31
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.06
0
16.41
1.87
Exceptional items
0
0
-15.74
0
Net profit
0.06
0
0.66
1.87
yoy growth (%)
1,290.85
-99.34
-64.49
17.59
NPM
0.3
0.01
1.59
5.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.