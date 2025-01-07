iifl-logo-icon 1
Kay Power & Paper Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37.5
(5.46%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Kay Power & Paper Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.23

29.6

41.73

34.67

yoy growth (%)

-31.66

-29.05

20.34

-0.27

Raw materials

-15.3

-18.85

-30.62

-26.11

As % of sales

75.64

63.67

73.37

75.29

Employee costs

-0.8

-1.19

-1.19

-0.91

As % of sales

3.96

4.02

2.85

2.64

Other costs

-5.71

-9.38

-8.5

-8.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.23

31.7

20.37

24.01

Operating profit

-1.58

0.17

1.41

-0.67

OPM

-7.85

0.59

3.39

-1.96

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.84

-0.85

-0.9

Interest expense

0

-0.19

-0.12

-0.4

Other income

2.49

0.86

15.97

3.86

Profit before tax

0.06

0

16.41

1.87

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

-19.31

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.06

0

16.41

1.87

Exceptional items

0

0

-15.74

0

Net profit

0.06

0

0.66

1.87

yoy growth (%)

1,290.85

-99.34

-64.49

17.59

NPM

0.3

0.01

1.59

5.4

