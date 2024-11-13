iifl-logo-icon 1
Kay Power & Paper Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
KAY POWER AND PAPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited financial results for Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board at its meeting held on 13th Nov 2024, adopted un audited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with limited review report under regulation 33 of the (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed here for your necessary action (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
KAY POWER AND PAPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Declaration of Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Allotment of Equity Shares upon conversion of the warrants.
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
KAY POWER AND PAPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. The Board at its meeting held on 28th May 2024 adopted the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 including the statement of Assets and Liabilities and cash flow statement as on that date. We are submitting the adopted audited financial results for your necessary action. Read less.. Re-appointment/Extension of tenure of CFO (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting15 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Monday 15th April 2024 - Allotment of 2,59,00,000 Share Warrants to persons belonging to promoter group and non-promoter group
Board Meeting19 Feb 202414 Feb 2024
KAY POWER AND PAPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in Authorized Capital raising of funds and any other matter as the Board of Directors of the Company may decide during the meeting Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 19, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.02.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
KAY POWER AND PAPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. Acquiring land for developing a private integrated Industrial Park for the manufacturing units for setting up units to produce components for defense aerospace and atomic energy with the approval of respective Govt. Authorities. 3. Evaluate for raising of funds through issue of new equity shares right shares preference shares and/or any other eligible securities including but not limited to warrants or combination thereof or securities representing preference shares or convertible into or exchangeable for preference shares through preferential issue as may be considered appropriate subject to the approval of the members of the company and other regulatory and /or other statutory approvals as applicable. Out come of the Board Meeting held on 10th February 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

