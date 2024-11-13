Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

KAY POWER AND PAPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited financial results for Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board at its meeting held on 13th Nov 2024, adopted un audited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with limited review report under regulation 33 of the (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed here for your necessary action (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

KAY POWER AND PAPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Declaration of Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Allotment of Equity Shares upon conversion of the warrants.

KAY POWER AND PAPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. The Board at its meeting held on 28th May 2024 adopted the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 including the statement of Assets and Liabilities and cash flow statement as on that date. We are submitting the adopted audited financial results for your necessary action. Read less.. Re-appointment/Extension of tenure of CFO (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Monday 15th April 2024 - Allotment of 2,59,00,000 Share Warrants to persons belonging to promoter group and non-promoter group

KAY POWER AND PAPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in Authorized Capital raising of funds and any other matter as the Board of Directors of the Company may decide during the meeting Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 19, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.02.2024)

