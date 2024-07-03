iifl-logo-icon 1
KBS India Limited was incorporated in March, 1985. The name of the Company was changed from KBS Capital Management Limited to KBS India Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change in the name of the Company issued by the Registrar ofCompanies, Maharashtra, Mumbai on 11 January 2011. The Company operates as a stock broking and investment company in India. It offers advisory services, broking services, portfolio management, and depository services, as well as distributes mutual fund and insurance products. It also provides wealth management services and investment planning advice, as well as engages in currency and derivatives business. The company was formerly known as KBS Capital Management Limited and changed its name to KBS India Limited in March 2011.The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company named KBS Capital Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., Singapore on 4 April, 2010, which ceased be an Associate Company during the year 2021-22.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.