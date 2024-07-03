iifl-logo-icon 1
KBS India Ltd Share Price

8.73
(0.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.89
  • Day's High8.89
  • 52 Wk High14.37
  • Prev. Close8.69
  • Day's Low8.55
  • 52 Wk Low 7.57
  • Turnover (lac)2.16
  • P/E217.25
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.09
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)94.47
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

KBS India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

8.89

Prev. Close

8.69

Turnover(Lac.)

2.16

Day's High

8.89

Day's Low

8.55

52 Week's High

14.37

52 Week's Low

7.57

Book Value

3.09

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

94.47

P/E

217.25

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

KBS India Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

KBS India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

KBS India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.76%

Non-Promoter- 5.35%

Institutions: 5.34%

Non-Institutions: 65.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KBS India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.82

10.7

8.52

8.52

Preference Capital

1.22

1.22

0.5

0.5

Reserves

21.38

21.14

16.53

16.14

Net Worth

33.42

33.06

25.55

25.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.16

-17.92

-0.01

0.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

0.76

0.27

1.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.76

0.27

1.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.61

0.7

View Annually Results

KBS India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KBS India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Tushar Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjeevlata Samdani

Non Executive Director

Namita Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sushmita Swarup Lunkad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Murali Manohar Sarda

Independent Director

Ashwini Ramakant Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KBS India Ltd

Summary

KBS India Limited was incorporated in March, 1985. The name of the Company was changed from KBS Capital Management Limited to KBS India Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change in the name of the Company issued by the Registrar ofCompanies, Maharashtra, Mumbai on 11 January 2011. The Company operates as a stock broking and investment company in India. It offers advisory services, broking services, portfolio management, and depository services, as well as distributes mutual fund and insurance products. It also provides wealth management services and investment planning advice, as well as engages in currency and derivatives business. The company was formerly known as KBS Capital Management Limited and changed its name to KBS India Limited in March 2011.The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company named KBS Capital Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., Singapore on 4 April, 2010, which ceased be an Associate Company during the year 2021-22.
Company FAQs

What is the KBS India Ltd share price today?

The KBS India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of KBS India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KBS India Ltd is ₹94.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KBS India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KBS India Ltd is 217.25 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KBS India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KBS India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KBS India Ltd is ₹7.57 and ₹14.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KBS India Ltd?

KBS India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.78%, 3 Years at 109.14%, 1 Year at -6.56%, 6 Month at -0.57%, 3 Month at 0.93% and 1 Month at -28.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KBS India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KBS India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.77 %
Institutions - 5.34 %
Public - 65.89 %

