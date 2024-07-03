SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹8.89
Prev. Close₹8.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.16
Day's High₹8.89
Day's Low₹8.55
52 Week's High₹14.37
52 Week's Low₹7.57
Book Value₹3.09
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)94.47
P/E217.25
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.82
10.7
8.52
8.52
Preference Capital
1.22
1.22
0.5
0.5
Reserves
21.38
21.14
16.53
16.14
Net Worth
33.42
33.06
25.55
25.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.16
-17.92
-0.01
0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
0.76
0.27
1.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.76
0.27
1.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.61
0.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Tushar Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjeevlata Samdani
Non Executive Director
Namita Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sushmita Swarup Lunkad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Murali Manohar Sarda
Independent Director
Ashwini Ramakant Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by KBS India Ltd
Summary
KBS India Limited was incorporated in March, 1985. The name of the Company was changed from KBS Capital Management Limited to KBS India Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change in the name of the Company issued by the Registrar ofCompanies, Maharashtra, Mumbai on 11 January 2011. The Company operates as a stock broking and investment company in India. It offers advisory services, broking services, portfolio management, and depository services, as well as distributes mutual fund and insurance products. It also provides wealth management services and investment planning advice, as well as engages in currency and derivatives business. The company was formerly known as KBS Capital Management Limited and changed its name to KBS India Limited in March 2011.The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company named KBS Capital Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., Singapore on 4 April, 2010, which ceased be an Associate Company during the year 2021-22.
The KBS India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KBS India Ltd is ₹94.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KBS India Ltd is 217.25 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KBS India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KBS India Ltd is ₹7.57 and ₹14.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KBS India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.78%, 3 Years at 109.14%, 1 Year at -6.56%, 6 Month at -0.57%, 3 Month at 0.93% and 1 Month at -28.06%.
