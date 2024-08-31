AGM 30/08/2024 Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on Friday, 30th August, 2024 at 04.30 P.M. conducted through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means and concluded at 04.37 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)