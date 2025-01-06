KBS India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.16
-17.92
-0.01
0.12
Other operating items
Operating
-3.16
-17.92
-0.01
0.12
Capital expenditure
0.02
0
-0.06
0
Free cash flow
-3.14
-17.92
-0.07
0.13
Equity raised
31.6
31.55
31.49
31.35
Investing
-0.65
0
0
0
Financing
0.38
0.31
0.31
0.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
28.19
13.94
31.73
31.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.