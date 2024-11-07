Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024

KBS INDIA LIMITED has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results/statements of the Company for the Quarter & Half Year ended on September 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Thursday, 07th November, 2024 approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter & Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024

KBS INDIA LIMITED has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results/Statement of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024.

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024

The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Thursday, 08th August, 2024 has approved the agendas.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024

KBS INDIA LIMITED has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results/statements of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended on March 31, 2024. The Trading Window for dealing in the Company's Securities shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the Financial Results.

The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended on March 31, 2024.

The Statutory Auditors of the Company has tendered their resignation. The Board of Directors have considered appointment of M/s Bhuta Shah & Co. LLP as the statutory auditors of the company.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024