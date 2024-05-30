Independent Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Statements

To,

The members of

KCD Industries India Limited

Report on Audit of Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements of KCD INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED (‘the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the cash flow statement and the statement of changes in equity for the year the period 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024 and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, aforesaid Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company for the period 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024, the Loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Principal Audit Procedures

Our audit consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows:

• We evaluated the design of internal controls relating to revenue recognition.

• We selected sample of Sales transactions and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control relating to revenue recognition.

• We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, re performance and inspection.

• We have tested sample of Sale transactions to their respective customer contracts, underlying invoices and related documents.

• We have performed cut-off procedures for sample of revenue transactions at year-end in order to conclude on whether they were recognized in accordance with Ind-AS 115.

Other Information - Information other than financial statement and Auditors Report- thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If based on the work we have performed we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with Governance. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in the aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced.

• We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work, and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss Including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement, and the statement of change in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration is paid or provided by the company to its directors during the year.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations in its financial position in the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements.

2. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3. The company was not required to transfer any amount to Investor Education and Protection Fund during the financial year.

a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or not that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed, we report that nothing has come to the notice that has caused us to believe that the representations given under sub-clause (i) and (ii) by the management contain any material mis- statement.

d) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions

recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

4. No dividend has been declared or paid by the Company during the year.

Annexure ‘A to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to Para 1 under the heading on "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements " section of our report of even date to the members of KCD INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipments.

(B) The Company does not have any Intangible Assets.

(b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant & Equipments have been physically verified by the management of the Company in accordance with phased programme of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable, considering the size and nature of its business. No material discrepancies were noticed during such verification.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records of the Company examined by us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreement are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) during the year, therefore clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noted on such physical verification.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of advances in the ordinary course of business, to the parties other than subsidiaries covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(b) During the year the investments made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not granted loans during the year. Therefore Clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) There are no amounts of loans granted to companies which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans that had fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the transactions done by the company as specified in the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are as per the rules and provisions of the Act.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Therefore, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company.

(1) As informed to us, Central government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section of section 148 of the Companies Act, in respect of products of the company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not covered under Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act, hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect to Statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

As provided to us by the management, the extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, are Nil.

(b) According to the records of the Company, there are no dues outstanding of income tax/Sales Tax/ wealth tax/service tax/custom duty/excise duty/VAT/cess etc. on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act,1961.

(ix) a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings taken from the banks. The Company has not taken loans from financial institutions and Government.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or other lender.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds were raised on short-term basis and neither they have been, used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised moneys by way of any public offer including debt instruments and term Loans during the year and hence the provisions of clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 readwith Schedule V to the Companies Act.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India,

d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been change in the statutory auditors of the Company during the year as per the Section 139(2) of Companies Act 2013, read with rule 5 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) a) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the company, hence, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b) The Company does not have ongoing projects relating to CSR. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure ‘B to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to Para 2(f) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date to the members of KCD INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over financial reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KCD INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls over Financial Reporting, both applicable to an audit of the Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.