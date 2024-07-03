Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹11.23
Prev. Close₹11.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.59
Day's High₹11.3
Day's Low₹10.46
52 Week's High₹16.51
52 Week's Low₹6.9
Book Value₹16.04
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.45
P/E20.02
EPS0.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.02
4.05
2.42
2.23
Net Worth
42.02
5.05
3.42
3.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.1
0.82
0.62
1.38
yoy growth (%)
-87.25
32.69
-55.26
542.87
Raw materials
-0.08
-0.83
-0.57
-0.99
As % of sales
76.92
101.64
92.11
71.29
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.16
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.07
0.14
0.01
0
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
0.05
0.12
-1.17
1.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-87.25
32.69
-55.26
542.87
Op profit growth
-85.65
-2,340.26
116.17
-17.68
EBIT growth
-151.5
762.94
112.11
-29.61
Net profit growth
-169.03
552.05
235.3
-36.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
19.3
3.93
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
19.3
3.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.34
0.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Minal Panchal
Independent Director
Pratik Popat
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Manish Patel
Managing Director & CFO
Rajiv Chandulal Darji
Director
Sagar Shetty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shefali Singhal
Additional Director
Swati Gupta
Reports by KCD Industries India Ltd
Summary
KCD Industries India Limited (formerly known as Ruchika Industries India Limited) was incorporated on May 25th, 1985. The name of the Company was changed from Ruchika Industries India Limited to KCD Industries India Limited on October 4, 2019. The Company had commenced businesses and engaged themselves in real estate and constructions, in the past few years. It expanded its business into Dcor, Infra, Printing, Hospitality and Auto mobiles sectors. KCD Industries, founded by Mr. Rajiv Darji, specializes in high-quality construction of residential and commercial high-rise buildings. It has emerged as a leader in the end to end construction services for Residential, Commercial & Institutional Buildings, within a short span. It construct high-rise buildings, gated community, villaments & other buildings such as car park, corporate offices. With a skilled engineering team, state-of-the-art equipment, and a commitment to ethics, the Company delivers comprehensive Lock & Key solutions and MEP support, earning trust from clients. The Company is expanding into diverse sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, and industrial projects to cater to evolving market demands.In 2018-19, an open offer was made by Mr. Rajiv Chandulal Darji for acquiring Shares of the Company, under Regulation 3 (1) & 4 of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011, which got completed on 4 June, 2019 and Mr. Rajiv Chandulal Darji became the promoter of the Company and the existing promoters have ceased to be promot
Read More
The KCD Industries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KCD Industries India Ltd is ₹26.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KCD Industries India Ltd is 20.02 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KCD Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KCD Industries India Ltd is ₹6.9 and ₹16.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KCD Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.24%, 3 Years at 22.91%, 1 Year at -12.62%, 6 Month at 18.01%, 3 Month at 5.56% and 1 Month at 34.60%.
