iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KCD Industries India Ltd Share Price

10.46
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:14:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.23
  • Day's High11.3
  • 52 Wk High16.51
  • Prev. Close11.01
  • Day's Low10.46
  • 52 Wk Low 6.9
  • Turnover (lac)6.59
  • P/E20.02
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value16.04
  • EPS0.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.45
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

KCD Industries India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

11.23

Prev. Close

11.01

Turnover(Lac.)

6.59

Day's High

11.3

Day's Low

10.46

52 Week's High

16.51

52 Week's Low

6.9

Book Value

16.04

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.45

P/E

20.02

EPS

0.55

Divi. Yield

0

KCD Industries India Ltd Corporate Action

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Sep, 2024

arrow

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

KCD Industries India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

KCD Industries India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.29%

Non-Promoter- 74.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

KCD Industries India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.02

4.05

2.42

2.23

Net Worth

42.02

5.05

3.42

3.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.1

0.82

0.62

1.38

yoy growth (%)

-87.25

32.69

-55.26

542.87

Raw materials

-0.08

-0.83

-0.57

-0.99

As % of sales

76.92

101.64

92.11

71.29

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.16

-0.01

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.07

0.14

0.01

0

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.03

0

0

Working capital

0.05

0.12

-1.17

1.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-87.25

32.69

-55.26

542.87

Op profit growth

-85.65

-2,340.26

116.17

-17.68

EBIT growth

-151.5

762.94

112.11

-29.61

Net profit growth

-169.03

552.05

235.3

-36.49

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

19.3

3.93

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

19.3

3.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.34

0.82

View Annually Results

KCD Industries India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KCD Industries India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Minal Panchal

Independent Director

Pratik Popat

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Manish Patel

Managing Director & CFO

Rajiv Chandulal Darji

Director

Sagar Shetty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shefali Singhal

Additional Director

Swati Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KCD Industries India Ltd

Summary

KCD Industries India Limited (formerly known as Ruchika Industries India Limited) was incorporated on May 25th, 1985. The name of the Company was changed from Ruchika Industries India Limited to KCD Industries India Limited on October 4, 2019. The Company had commenced businesses and engaged themselves in real estate and constructions, in the past few years. It expanded its business into Dcor, Infra, Printing, Hospitality and Auto mobiles sectors. KCD Industries, founded by Mr. Rajiv Darji, specializes in high-quality construction of residential and commercial high-rise buildings. It has emerged as a leader in the end to end construction services for Residential, Commercial & Institutional Buildings, within a short span. It construct high-rise buildings, gated community, villaments & other buildings such as car park, corporate offices. With a skilled engineering team, state-of-the-art equipment, and a commitment to ethics, the Company delivers comprehensive Lock & Key solutions and MEP support, earning trust from clients. The Company is expanding into diverse sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, and industrial projects to cater to evolving market demands.In 2018-19, an open offer was made by Mr. Rajiv Chandulal Darji for acquiring Shares of the Company, under Regulation 3 (1) & 4 of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011, which got completed on 4 June, 2019 and Mr. Rajiv Chandulal Darji became the promoter of the Company and the existing promoters have ceased to be promot
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the KCD Industries India Ltd share price today?

The KCD Industries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of KCD Industries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KCD Industries India Ltd is ₹26.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KCD Industries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KCD Industries India Ltd is 20.02 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KCD Industries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KCD Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KCD Industries India Ltd is ₹6.9 and ₹16.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KCD Industries India Ltd?

KCD Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.24%, 3 Years at 22.91%, 1 Year at -12.62%, 6 Month at 18.01%, 3 Month at 5.56% and 1 Month at 34.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KCD Industries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KCD Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 74.70 %

QUICKLINKS FOR KCD Industries India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.