KCD Industries India Ltd Summary

KCD Industries India Limited (formerly known as Ruchika Industries India Limited) was incorporated on May 25th, 1985. The name of the Company was changed from Ruchika Industries India Limited to KCD Industries India Limited on October 4, 2019. The Company had commenced businesses and engaged themselves in real estate and constructions, in the past few years. It expanded its business into Dcor, Infra, Printing, Hospitality and Auto mobiles sectors. KCD Industries, founded by Mr. Rajiv Darji, specializes in high-quality construction of residential and commercial high-rise buildings. It has emerged as a leader in the end to end construction services for Residential, Commercial & Institutional Buildings, within a short span. It construct high-rise buildings, gated community, villaments & other buildings such as car park, corporate offices. With a skilled engineering team, state-of-the-art equipment, and a commitment to ethics, the Company delivers comprehensive Lock & Key solutions and MEP support, earning trust from clients. The Company is expanding into diverse sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, and industrial projects to cater to evolving market demands.In 2018-19, an open offer was made by Mr. Rajiv Chandulal Darji for acquiring Shares of the Company, under Regulation 3 (1) & 4 of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011, which got completed on 4 June, 2019 and Mr. Rajiv Chandulal Darji became the promoter of the Company and the existing promoters have ceased to be promoters and their remaining holding, if any, were classified as public holding on completion of open offer.