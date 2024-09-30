Dear Sir/ Madam, Kindly find attached herewith Newspaper publication for notice of AGM of the Company. Kindly take above information in your records. Dear Sir/Madam, Kindly find attached herewith proceedings of AGM of the company. Kindly take above cited information in your records. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Kindly find attached herewith Scrutinizer report along with voting results of the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)