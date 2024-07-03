KCD Industries India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
4.72
14.59
3.78
0.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.72
14.59
3.78
0.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.62
0.72
0.45
0.38
Total Income
6.33
15.31
4.22
0.53
Total Expenditure
4.14
13.87
2.85
0.22
PBIDT
2.19
1.44
1.38
0.3
Interest
0.26
0
0
0
PBDT
1.94
1.44
1.38
0.3
Depreciation
0.02
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.96
0
0.05
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.95
1.44
1.33
0.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.95
1.44
1.33
0.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.95
1.44
1.33
0.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.95
0.51
1.33
1.51
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
1
3.71
1
1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
46.39
9.86
36.5
200
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
20.12
9.86
35.18
200
