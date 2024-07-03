iifl-logo-icon 1
KCD Industries India Ltd Half Yearly Results

9.46
(-4.83%)
Jan 8, 2025|02:24:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

4.72

14.59

3.78

0.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.72

14.59

3.78

0.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.62

0.72

0.45

0.38

Total Income

6.33

15.31

4.22

0.53

Total Expenditure

4.14

13.87

2.85

0.22

PBIDT

2.19

1.44

1.38

0.3

Interest

0.26

0

0

0

PBDT

1.94

1.44

1.38

0.3

Depreciation

0.02

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.96

0

0.05

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.95

1.44

1.33

0.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.95

1.44

1.33

0.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.95

1.44

1.33

0.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.95

0.51

1.33

1.51

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

1

3.71

1

1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

46.39

9.86

36.5

200

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

20.12

9.86

35.18

200

