|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.1
0.82
0.62
1.38
yoy growth (%)
-87.25
32.69
-55.26
542.87
Raw materials
-0.08
-0.83
-0.57
-0.99
As % of sales
76.92
101.64
92.11
71.29
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.16
-0.01
-0.01
As % of sales
28.05
19.42
1.68
1.22
Other costs
-0.05
-0.27
-0.01
-0.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
55.94
33.07
2.98
26.82
Operating profit
-0.06
-0.44
0.01
0
OPM
-60.92
-54.13
3.2
0.66
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-6.4
-1.44
Other income
0.01
0.6
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.07
0.14
0.01
0
Taxes
0
-0.03
0
0
Tax rate
-2.98
-25.49
-1.91
-37.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.07
0.1
0.01
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.07
0.1
0.01
0
yoy growth (%)
-169.03
552.05
235.3
-36.49
NPM
-70.19
12.96
2.63
0.35
