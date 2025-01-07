iifl-logo-icon 1
KCD Industries India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.94
(-4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:15:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.1

0.82

0.62

1.38

yoy growth (%)

-87.25

32.69

-55.26

542.87

Raw materials

-0.08

-0.83

-0.57

-0.99

As % of sales

76.92

101.64

92.11

71.29

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.16

-0.01

-0.01

As % of sales

28.05

19.42

1.68

1.22

Other costs

-0.05

-0.27

-0.01

-0.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

55.94

33.07

2.98

26.82

Operating profit

-0.06

-0.44

0.01

0

OPM

-60.92

-54.13

3.2

0.66

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-6.4

-1.44

Other income

0.01

0.6

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.07

0.14

0.01

0

Taxes

0

-0.03

0

0

Tax rate

-2.98

-25.49

-1.91

-37.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.07

0.1

0.01

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.07

0.1

0.01

0

yoy growth (%)

-169.03

552.05

235.3

-36.49

NPM

-70.19

12.96

2.63

0.35

