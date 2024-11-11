Board Meeting 14 Jan 2025 14 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held as on 14th January 2025 for the purpose of regularization of appointment of Ms. Swati Gupta (DIN: 10829754) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of the members and other matters.

Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 09th January 2025 for forfeiture of shares.

Board Meeting 21 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

KCD Industries India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration of Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024) KCD Industries India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Board Meeting will be held on November 21, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024) Outcome of Board meeting held for approval of financial results as on 30.09.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/11/2024) Revised outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Board have inter alia, considered and approved the following business matter: Resignation of Mr. Arun Kuttan (DIN No: 09844434) from the position of Chairman & Non-Executive Director of the company due to his pre-occupation and other personal commitments with effect from October 16, 2024.

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board meeting

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

KCD Industries India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30th 2024.

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Meeting of Board of directors was held to consider and approve Shifting of Registered office of the company within local limits i.e. from 1101/1102, Techno It Park, New Link Road, Borivali (West), Mumbai 400091 to CTS No. 68, 68/1 To 5, Jogesh CHS Ltd, Natwar Nagar Road No. 1, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai 400060.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

KCD Industries India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended as on 31st March 2024. Outcome of board meeting for declaration of audited financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 22 May 2024

Meeting of board of directors are held to appoint of Ms. Priyanka Dangayach as a Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company.

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have considered and approved the following business matters: 1. Appointment of Mrs. Shefali Singhal as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company 2. Approved the Third reminder cum demand notice for payment of First and Final Call Money Third Reminder Notice for payment of call money on partly paid-up equity shares of the Company on which call money remain unpaid.

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 20th February 2024 have considered and approved the second reminder cum demand notice for payment of First and Final Call Money on Right Issue. Second Reminder Cum Demand Notice For Payment Of First And Final Call Money As per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 outcome of board meeting for approval of second reminder notice.

Board Meeting 15 Feb 2024 15 Feb 2024

The Board of directors at its meeting held today approved the conversion of 87,810 partly paid-up equity shares into fully paid-up equity shares of the company having face value of Re.1/- each, against which the first and final call money has been received. BM Outcome for conversion of partly paid up shares issued on Rights basis into fully paid up shares.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024