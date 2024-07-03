KCL Infra Projects Ltd Summary

KCL Infra Projects Ltd (Formerly known Kadamb Constructions Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in July, 1995. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company in September, 1995. The Company is operating in two segments, one is construction and infrastructure development segment and the other is the dealing in shares, securities and derivatives segment. The Company is engaged in the business of Construction & Infrastructure Activities. In addition to this, it is also engaged in providing advisory services.Since incorporation, the Company had taken up a project at Malviya Nagar, Jaipur. However, construction activities were stopped temporarily, since a suit was filed against construction activities a stay order from the lower court regarding obstructing the light and air facilties to the neighbours, was received. The company has filed an appeal against the stay order and the courts decision was still pending for the last year. The company came out with a public issue of 30,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 305 lac in Feb.96, to part-finance its project.The Company commenced the dealing in oil, seeds, wheat, rice and other agricultural products during the period 2005-06.During the period 2019-20, the Company and Ram Ratna Infrastructure Private Limited in JV, completed 4 mechanized car parking projects in the smart cities of Madhya Pradesh, namely parking at Manas Bhawan, Jabalpur with 37 Car Spaces, parking at Civic Center Jabalpur with 87 Car spaces, parking at Giriraj Temple, Gwalior with 34 car spaces & parking at Rajiv Plaza, Gwalior with 42 Car Spaces.