iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KCL Infra Projects Ltd Company Summary

1.5
(-0.66%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

KCL Infra Projects Ltd Summary

KCL Infra Projects Ltd (Formerly known Kadamb Constructions Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in July, 1995. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company in September, 1995. The Company is operating in two segments, one is construction and infrastructure development segment and the other is the dealing in shares, securities and derivatives segment. The Company is engaged in the business of Construction & Infrastructure Activities. In addition to this, it is also engaged in providing advisory services.Since incorporation, the Company had taken up a project at Malviya Nagar, Jaipur. However, construction activities were stopped temporarily, since a suit was filed against construction activities a stay order from the lower court regarding obstructing the light and air facilties to the neighbours, was received. The company has filed an appeal against the stay order and the courts decision was still pending for the last year. The company came out with a public issue of 30,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 305 lac in Feb.96, to part-finance its project.The Company commenced the dealing in oil, seeds, wheat, rice and other agricultural products during the period 2005-06.During the period 2019-20, the Company and Ram Ratna Infrastructure Private Limited in JV, completed 4 mechanized car parking projects in the smart cities of Madhya Pradesh, namely parking at Manas Bhawan, Jabalpur with 37 Car Spaces, parking at Civic Center Jabalpur with 87 Car spaces, parking at Giriraj Temple, Gwalior with 34 car spaces & parking at Rajiv Plaza, Gwalior with 42 Car Spaces.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.