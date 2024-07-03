iifl-logo-icon 1
KCL Infra Projects Ltd Share Price

1.65
(-4.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:04:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.68
  • Day's High1.76
  • 52 Wk High3.6
  • Prev. Close1.73
  • Day's Low1.65
  • 52 Wk Low 1.29
  • Turnover (lac)3.05
  • P/E173
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.24
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

KCL Infra Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

1.68

Prev. Close

1.73

Turnover(Lac.)

3.05

Day's High

1.76

Day's Low

1.65

52 Week's High

3.6

52 Week's Low

1.29

Book Value

3.24

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.87

P/E

173

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

KCL Infra Projects Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

KCL Infra Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

KCL Infra Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.87%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 77.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

KCL Infra Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

38.5

24.8

5.27

5.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.14

15.26

14.48

14

Net Worth

54.64

40.06

19.75

19.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.41

14.06

20.39

17.87

yoy growth (%)

-68.64

-31

14.05

144.15

Raw materials

-4.2

-12.84

-19.21

-17.87

As % of sales

95.22

91.29

94.24

99.98

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.65

-0.58

-0.5

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.13

0.68

0.35

0.26

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.07

-0.11

-0.11

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.18

-0.09

-0.1

Working capital

2.9

0.69

-2.35

4.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-68.64

-31

14.05

144.15

Op profit growth

-177.53

242.52

-107.55

27.33

EBIT growth

-64.11

40.46

25.5

36.51

Net profit growth

-80.54

97.8

55.23

-18.63

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018

Gross Sales

20.39

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

20.39

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.83

View Annually Results

KCL Infra Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KCL Infra Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mohan Jhawar

Independent Director

Sunita Vora

Director

Manoj Chaurasiya

Director

Rahul khande

Independent Director

Archit Yadav

Director

M Makrani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivani Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KCL Infra Projects Ltd

Summary

KCL Infra Projects Ltd (Formerly known Kadamb Constructions Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in July, 1995. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company in September, 1995. The Company is operating in two segments, one is construction and infrastructure development segment and the other is the dealing in shares, securities and derivatives segment. The Company is engaged in the business of Construction & Infrastructure Activities. In addition to this, it is also engaged in providing advisory services.Since incorporation, the Company had taken up a project at Malviya Nagar, Jaipur. However, construction activities were stopped temporarily, since a suit was filed against construction activities a stay order from the lower court regarding obstructing the light and air facilties to the neighbours, was received. The company has filed an appeal against the stay order and the courts decision was still pending for the last year. The company came out with a public issue of 30,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 305 lac in Feb.96, to part-finance its project.The Company commenced the dealing in oil, seeds, wheat, rice and other agricultural products during the period 2005-06.During the period 2019-20, the Company and Ram Ratna Infrastructure Private Limited in JV, completed 4 mechanized car parking projects in the smart cities of Madhya Pradesh, namely parking at Manas Bhawan, Jabalpur with 37 Car Spaces, parking at Civic Center
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the KCL Infra Projects Ltd share price today?

The KCL Infra Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of KCL Infra Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KCL Infra Projects Ltd is ₹27.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KCL Infra Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KCL Infra Projects Ltd is 173 and 0.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KCL Infra Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KCL Infra Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KCL Infra Projects Ltd is ₹1.29 and ₹3.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KCL Infra Projects Ltd?

KCL Infra Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.37%, 3 Years at 6.31%, 1 Year at -47.09%, 6 Month at 19.31%, 3 Month at 8.12% and 1 Month at 7.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KCL Infra Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KCL Infra Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.88 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 77.10 %

