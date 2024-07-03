Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹1.68
Prev. Close₹1.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.05
Day's High₹1.76
Day's Low₹1.65
52 Week's High₹3.6
52 Week's Low₹1.29
Book Value₹3.24
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.87
P/E173
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.5
24.8
5.27
5.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.14
15.26
14.48
14
Net Worth
54.64
40.06
19.75
19.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.41
14.06
20.39
17.87
yoy growth (%)
-68.64
-31
14.05
144.15
Raw materials
-4.2
-12.84
-19.21
-17.87
As % of sales
95.22
91.29
94.24
99.98
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.65
-0.58
-0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.13
0.68
0.35
0.26
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.07
-0.11
-0.11
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.18
-0.09
-0.1
Working capital
2.9
0.69
-2.35
4.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-68.64
-31
14.05
144.15
Op profit growth
-177.53
242.52
-107.55
27.33
EBIT growth
-64.11
40.46
25.5
36.51
Net profit growth
-80.54
97.8
55.23
-18.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
20.39
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
20.39
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mohan Jhawar
Independent Director
Sunita Vora
Director
Manoj Chaurasiya
Director
Rahul khande
Independent Director
Archit Yadav
Director
M Makrani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivani Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
KCL Infra Projects Ltd (Formerly known Kadamb Constructions Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in July, 1995. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company in September, 1995. The Company is operating in two segments, one is construction and infrastructure development segment and the other is the dealing in shares, securities and derivatives segment. The Company is engaged in the business of Construction & Infrastructure Activities. In addition to this, it is also engaged in providing advisory services.Since incorporation, the Company had taken up a project at Malviya Nagar, Jaipur. However, construction activities were stopped temporarily, since a suit was filed against construction activities a stay order from the lower court regarding obstructing the light and air facilties to the neighbours, was received. The company has filed an appeal against the stay order and the courts decision was still pending for the last year. The company came out with a public issue of 30,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 305 lac in Feb.96, to part-finance its project.The Company commenced the dealing in oil, seeds, wheat, rice and other agricultural products during the period 2005-06.During the period 2019-20, the Company and Ram Ratna Infrastructure Private Limited in JV, completed 4 mechanized car parking projects in the smart cities of Madhya Pradesh, namely parking at Manas Bhawan, Jabalpur with 37 Car Spaces, parking at Civic Center
The KCL Infra Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KCL Infra Projects Ltd is ₹27.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KCL Infra Projects Ltd is 173 and 0.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KCL Infra Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KCL Infra Projects Ltd is ₹1.29 and ₹3.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KCL Infra Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.37%, 3 Years at 6.31%, 1 Year at -47.09%, 6 Month at 19.31%, 3 Month at 8.12% and 1 Month at 7.45%.
