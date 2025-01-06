KCL Infra Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.13
0.68
0.35
0.26
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.07
-0.11
-0.11
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.18
-0.09
-0.1
Working capital
2.9
0.69
-2.35
4.44
Other operating items
Operating
2.91
1.11
-2.21
4.48
Capital expenditure
0
0.38
0.02
-0.55
Free cash flow
2.91
1.49
-2.19
3.93
Equity raised
27.8
26.5
25.71
25.81
Investing
0
-0.01
-0.09
-0.4
Financing
1.03
-0.08
0.03
2.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
31.74
27.91
23.46
31.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.