KCL Infra Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.65
(-4.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

KCL Infra FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.13

0.68

0.35

0.26

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.07

-0.11

-0.11

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.18

-0.09

-0.1

Working capital

2.9

0.69

-2.35

4.44

Other operating items

Operating

2.91

1.11

-2.21

4.48

Capital expenditure

0

0.38

0.02

-0.55

Free cash flow

2.91

1.49

-2.19

3.93

Equity raised

27.8

26.5

25.71

25.81

Investing

0

-0.01

-0.09

-0.4

Financing

1.03

-0.08

0.03

2.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

31.74

27.91

23.46

31.44

