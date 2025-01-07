Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.41
14.06
20.39
17.87
yoy growth (%)
-68.64
-31
14.05
144.15
Raw materials
-4.2
-12.84
-19.21
-17.87
As % of sales
95.22
91.29
94.24
99.98
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.65
-0.58
-0.5
As % of sales
5.24
4.64
2.86
2.8
Other costs
-0.19
-0.28
-0.5
-0.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.52
2.04
2.49
3.36
Operating profit
-0.22
0.28
0.08
-1.09
OPM
-4.99
2.02
0.4
-6.14
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.07
-0.11
-0.11
Interest expense
-0.26
-0.43
-0.44
-0.36
Other income
0.7
0.91
0.83
1.85
Profit before tax
0.13
0.68
0.35
0.26
Taxes
-0.04
-0.18
-0.09
-0.1
Tax rate
-29.62
-26.74
-27.63
-38.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.09
0.5
0.25
0.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.09
0.5
0.25
0.16
yoy growth (%)
-80.54
97.8
55.23
-18.63
NPM
2.2
3.56
1.24
0.91
