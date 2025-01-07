iifl-logo-icon 1
KCL Infra Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.61
(-2.42%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:15:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.41

14.06

20.39

17.87

yoy growth (%)

-68.64

-31

14.05

144.15

Raw materials

-4.2

-12.84

-19.21

-17.87

As % of sales

95.22

91.29

94.24

99.98

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.65

-0.58

-0.5

As % of sales

5.24

4.64

2.86

2.8

Other costs

-0.19

-0.28

-0.5

-0.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.52

2.04

2.49

3.36

Operating profit

-0.22

0.28

0.08

-1.09

OPM

-4.99

2.02

0.4

-6.14

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.07

-0.11

-0.11

Interest expense

-0.26

-0.43

-0.44

-0.36

Other income

0.7

0.91

0.83

1.85

Profit before tax

0.13

0.68

0.35

0.26

Taxes

-0.04

-0.18

-0.09

-0.1

Tax rate

-29.62

-26.74

-27.63

-38.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.09

0.5

0.25

0.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.09

0.5

0.25

0.16

yoy growth (%)

-80.54

97.8

55.23

-18.63

NPM

2.2

3.56

1.24

0.91

