KCL Infra Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.5
24.8
5.27
5.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.14
15.26
14.48
14
Net Worth
54.64
40.06
19.75
19.27
Minority Interest
Debt
4.06
4.36
3.69
3.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.15
Total Liabilities
58.7
44.42
23.44
23.32
Fixed Assets
0.37
0.44
0.52
0.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.15
Networking Capital
54.64
42.47
21.87
22.43
Inventories
5.23
7.97
6.35
6.41
Inventory Days
530.37
Sundry Debtors
5.16
10.2
11.38
13.49
Debtor Days
1,116.19
Other Current Assets
49.25
33.2
23.75
14.7
Sundry Creditors
-0.69
-4.59
-13.83
-10.6
Creditor Days
877.06
Other Current Liabilities
-4.31
-4.31
-5.78
-1.57
Cash
3.69
1.51
1.06
0.14
Total Assets
58.7
44.42
23.45
23.31
