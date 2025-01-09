KCL Infra Projects Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure and Developments

Indias high growth imperative in 2023 and beyond will significantly be driven by major strides in key sectors with infrastructure development being a critical force aiding the progress. Infrastructure is a key enabler in helping India become a US $26 trillion economy. Investments in building and upgrading physical infrastructure, especially in synergy with the ease of doing business initiatives, remain pivotal to increase efficiency and costs. Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi also recently reiterated that infrastructure is a crucial pillar to ensure good governance across sectors.

The governments focus on building infrastructure of the future has been evident given the slew of initiatives launched recently. The US$ 1.3 trillion national master plan for infrastructure, Gati Shakti, has been a forerunner to bring about systemic and effective reforms in the sector, and has already shown a significant headway.

Infrastructure support to the nations manufacturers also remains one of the top agendas as it will significantly transform goods and exports movement making freight delivery effective and economical. The "Smart Cities Mission" and "Housing for All" programmes have benefited from these initiatives. Saudi Arabia seeks to spend up to US$ 100 billion in India in energy, petrochemicals, refinery, infrastructure, agriculture, minerals, and mining. The infrastructure sector is a key driver of the Indian economy. The sector is highly responsible for propelling

Indias overall development and enjoys intense focus from the Government for initiating policies that would ensure the time-bound creation of world-class infrastructure in the country. The infrastructure sector includes power, bridges, dams, roads, and urban infrastructure development. In other words, the infrastructure sector acts as a catalyst for Indias economic growth as it drives the growth of the allied sectors like townships, housing, built-up infrastructure, and construction development projects.

To meet Indias aim of reaching a US$ 5 trillion economy by 2025, infrastructure development is the need of the hour. The government has launched the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) combined with other initiatives such as ‘Make in India and the production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme to augment the growth of the infrastructure sector. Historically, more than 80% of the countrys infrastructure spending has gone toward funding for transportation, electricity, and water, and irrigation. While these sectors still remain the key focus, the government has also started to focus on other sectors as Indias environment and demographics are evolving. There is a compelling need for enhanced and improved delivery across the whole infrastructure spectrum, from housing provision to water and sanitation services to digital and transportation demands, which will assure economic growth, increase quality of life, and boost sectoral competitiveness.

Opportunities

Mechanized car parking systems are in itself something unique and interesting that has been introduced and implemented in India, but there is always a scope for improvement. New technologies can be implemented in order to boost the currents scenario viz. Smart parking can be one of the options which uses sensors, wireless communication technology, data analytic sect. To solve parking issues. Smart parking solutions can be used to locate available parking space with the help of sensors. This saves customers time as well as minimizes wastage of fuel. Various technologies are being used to ease parking problems in public places.

Not just the technologies, but government of India is also giving huge impetus for the development of this sector through focused policies such as open FDI Norms, large budget allocation to infrastructure sectors, smart city missions, RERA etc. Can be seen as major opportunities in this sector.

Threats

Opportunities are many, but at the same time the threats can- not be overlooked. The first and the foremost is the risk associated with the tender allocation process as the construction and infrastructure sector in India is largely dominated by a large number of small players. The lack of co-ordination in various government authorities also causes delay in the execution and implementation of the projects. Huge cost involvement and difficulty in raising funds are some of the major threats.

Risk and concerns

Risk is an inherent part of any business, and so is the case with this industry too. There are various risks associated while undertaking any construction projects which have to be mitigated and taken due care of. The first is the contractual risk, shortage of skilled labor, availability and inducement of funds as and when required, regulatory amendments, cost volatility, competitive intensity, etc. Not just the mere existence of risk but their identification, analysis and mitigation in an effective manner is the major area of concern for the company and forth is the company has a risk management committee in place and also a policy to manage the risks encountered or the potential ones in a planned way. The companys internal control systems are commensurate with the nature of its business and the size and complexity of its operations. These are routinely tested and certified by statutory as well as internal auditors and cover all offices, factories and key business areas. Significant audit observations and follow up actions there on are reported to the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal control environment and monitors the implementation of audit recommendations, including those relating to strengthening of the companys risk management policies and systems.

Outlook

The companys approach is more focused towards constant and rapid upgradation of the infrastructure and development of more and more mechanized car parking projects particularly in the smart cities of India.Our company is India one of the leading Company in the field of technology, engineering and Construction Company has multiple operating segments under the roof of KCL World. Looking at the current global scenario Company has diversified its business object in healthcare sector.

Internal Control Mechanism

The company has adequate internal control systems in place, commensurate with its size and nature of operations. The Internal auditor, inter-alia, covers all significant areas of the companys operations and submits the report to the Audit Committee for the review. Internal control procedures at KCL Infra projects Limited are designed to ensure that all assets and resources are acquired economically, used efficiently and protected adequately and all internal policies and statutory guidelines are compliedinletter and spirit. The companys Audit Committee, the composition and functioning of which is in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 as well as Regulation 18 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, further strengthens the robustness of its internal control mechanism.

Human resource Development

Your Company recognizes human assets as a primary source of its growth & competitiveness. Companys HR practices, systems and people development initiatives are focused on deployment and scouting for the "Best

Fit" talent for all key roles. Pay for performance, reward and recognition programmes, job enrichment and lateral movements provide opportunity for growth & development of the talent pool. The Company has been working towards institutionalizing a performance-oriented culture. The entire HR system including recruitment, performance management system, reward and recognition has been aligned with the business objectives. Key management personnel at the projects are being valuated on uniform parameters linked to organisational priorities. Similarly, key personnel at the corporate office have been given organisation target in addition to their functional objectives. The Company also has association with various professionals who work in association and co-ordination with the employees of the Company.

Cautionary Statements

The above Management Discussion and Analysis contains certain forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws and regulations. These pertain to the Companys future business prospects and business profitability, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and the actual results could materially differ from those in such forward looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties, regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, competition, economic growth in India, ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost over runs on contracts, government policies and actions with respect to investments, fiscal deficits, regulation, etc. In accordance with the Code of Corporate Governance approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, shareholders and readers are cautioned that in the case of data and information external to the Company, no representation is made on its accuracy or comprehensiveness though the same are based on sources thought to be reliable. The Company does not undertake to make any announcement in case any of these forward looking statements become materially incorrect in future or update any forward looking statements made from time to time on behalf of the Company.