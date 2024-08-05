iifl-logo-icon 1
KCL Infra Projects Ltd AGM

1.5
(1.35%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

KCL Infra CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM9 Sep 20246 Aug 2024
AGM 09/09/2024 Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of KCL Infra Projects Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024) Pursuant to regulation 30(6) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform you that members of Kcl Infra Projects Limited in their duly called and convened 29th AGM held on Monday 9th September 2024 at 2:30 pm through VC AND CONCLUDED AT 3:09 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024) Corporate announcement for Outcome of 29th Annual General meeting held on 9th September 2024. Voting Results as per Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the company KCL Infra Projects Limited held on 9th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024)

