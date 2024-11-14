|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|KCL Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) R egulations 2015. Unaudited Quarterly & Half yearly Financial Results of 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|KCL Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 06 Nov 2024 at the register office of the Company i.e. B-3 204 Saket Complex Thane (West) Thane Maharashtra 400601 Maharashtra in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 read with Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules 2014 each as amended inter-alia to Re-consider discuss and decide various matters in connection with the reissue including the specific terms of the re issue of shares to existing shareholder of the Company such as the determination of the Issue price and related payment mechanism rights entitlement ratio the record date and timing of proposed Issue. KCL Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To augment the financial resources of the Company via funds raising by way of issue of equity shares/convertible instruments/other securities through preferential allotment, right issue, QIPs, ADR GDR, FCCB 2.Due to certain technicalities and difficulty in receiving Approval from the Stock Exchange, the Company is unable to proceed with the reissue of forfeited shares. Therefore, wants to cancel the resolution 3.To Consider a proposal for Increase in Authorized Capital of the company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the company 4.To seek members approval by means of passing the requisite resolution(s) for the above-said board decisions and other matters connected therewith and/or incidental thereto 5.To consider any other matter, with the permission of the Chair (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024) Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Kel Infra Projects Limited held on today i.e. Friday, 08th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|KCL Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of KCL Infra Projects Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|KCL Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the registered office of the Company i.e. B-3/204 Saket Complex Thane (West) MH 400601 on Monday 05 August 2024 at 04:00 P.M. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of KCL Infra Projects Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|KCL Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 10 July 2024 at 14:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company I.e. B-3/204 Saket Complex Thane (West) MH 400601 to consider and approve inter alia the following business Partnership in LLP: Discussion and approval of KCL Infra Projects Limited becoming a partner in a KCL Infravision Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) including the terms and conditions thereof. Authorization of Director: Consideration and approval of authorizing Mohan Jhawar [Managing Director] to represent and act on behalf of KCL Infra Projects Limited in all matters related to our partnership in a KCl Infravision Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) including but not limited to entering into agreements signing documents and making decisions on behalf of the company within the LLP. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of KCL Infra Projects Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Apr 2024
|8 Apr 2024
|KCL Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 17 April 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company i.e. B-3/204 Saket Complex Thane (West) MH 400601 to consider and approve inter alia the following business: 1.Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. 3.To take on record the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors for Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. 4. Other incidental and ancillary matters. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of KCL Infra Projects Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2024
|20 Jan 2024
|KCL Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 27th January, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company i.e. B-3/204, Saket Complex Thane (West), MH 400601 to consider and approve inter alia the following business: Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. To Consider Forfeiture of Partly Paid-up Equity Shares. The Board noted that the holders of 9,44,16,237 partly paid up shares have failed to pay the balance money/allotment money. Other incidental and ancillary matters. 1. The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report as issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company for the 3 quarter ended on 31 December 2023. 2. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., 27January 2024 approved the forfeiture of 9,44,16,237 partly paid-up equity shares on which holders thereof have failed to pay the balance call money of Rs.1.5/- per share in pursuant to Final Reminder cum Call Money Notice dated 27 January 2023. The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited review Report as issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company for the 3rd quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Saturday 27, January, 2024 have approved the forfeiture of 9,44,16,237 partly paid up equity shares of Face Value Rs. 2/- each on which First and Final call Money of Rs. 1.5/- per share remains unpaid from the concerned shareholders (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024) This is in continuation with the earlier outcome submitted for the board meeting held on 27th January 2024 regarding forfeiture of partly paid up equity share this is to inform you that we have mentioned the incorrect quantity of partly paid up shares i.e 9,44,16,237 aggregating to Rs.14,16,24,356 instead of 9,43,98,137 aggregating to Rs.14,15,97,205.50 in the following documents. 1.Intimation of Board Meeting 2.Outcome of Board Meeting 3.Newspaper Publication 4.Notice of Forfeiture of Partly Paid up shares 5.Alteration Of Share Capital(XBRL) The reason for the discrepancy was that 9,44,16,237 Partly paid up shares were inclusive of 18,100 shares for which already listing approval has been received but trading approval has not been received because the shares were pledge and due to which there holding can not be forfeited. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.01.2024)
