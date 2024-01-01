iifl-logo-icon 1
KD Leisures Ltd Balance Sheet

5.47
(4.99%)
Jan 1, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.24

3.24

3.24

3.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.57

0.42

0.3

0.34

Net Worth

1.67

3.66

3.54

3.58

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.12

0.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.67

3.66

3.66

3.7

Fixed Assets

0

0.06

0.07

0.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.12

0.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

-0.18

3.57

3.41

3.46

Inventories

0

0.81

0.81

0.83

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

1.19

0.94

1.01

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.02

1.82

1.82

1.98

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.09

-0.09

-0.28

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.2

-0.16

-0.07

-0.08

Cash

0.08

0.02

0.04

0.03

Total Assets

-0.09

3.66

3.65

3.7

