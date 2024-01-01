KD Leisures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.24
3.24
3.24
3.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.57
0.42
0.3
0.34
Net Worth
1.67
3.66
3.54
3.58
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.12
0.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.67
3.66
3.66
3.7
Fixed Assets
0
0.06
0.07
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.12
0.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
-0.18
3.57
3.41
3.46
Inventories
0
0.81
0.81
0.83
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
1.19
0.94
1.01
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.02
1.82
1.82
1.98
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.09
-0.09
-0.28
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.2
-0.16
-0.07
-0.08
Cash
0.08
0.02
0.04
0.03
Total Assets
-0.09
3.66
3.65
3.7
