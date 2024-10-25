Summary

KD Leisures Limited (formerly known as Vishvesham Investments and Trading Limited) was incorporated on April 01, 1981. The Company name was changed from Vishvesham Investments and Trading Limited to KD Leisures Limited on December 20, 2017. The Company is involved in hotels; camping sites and other provision of short-stay accommodation. Restaurant facilities operated in connection with the provision of lodging remain classified in this group. It also includes the operation of sleeping cars when carried on by separate units.

