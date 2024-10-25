iifl-logo-icon 1
KD Leisures Ltd Share Price

5.47
(4.99%)
Jan 1, 2024|12:00:00 AM

KD Leisures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

5.47

Prev. Close

5.21

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

5.47

Day's Low

5.47

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

KD Leisures Ltd Corporate Action

13 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Jun, 2024

arrow

24 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

KD Leisures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

KD Leisures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:40 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KD Leisures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.24

3.24

3.24

3.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.57

0.42

0.3

0.34

Net Worth

1.67

3.66

3.54

3.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

0.09

0.11

1.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

KD Leisures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KD Leisures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Angad Bijan

Independent Director

Dileep Kumar

Managing Director & CFO

Mandeep Singh Thukral

Executive Director

Parminder Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kushal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KD Leisures Ltd

Summary

KD Leisures Limited (formerly known as Vishvesham Investments and Trading Limited) was incorporated on April 01, 1981. The Company name was changed from Vishvesham Investments and Trading Limited to KD Leisures Limited on December 20, 2017. The Company is involved in hotels; camping sites and other provision of short-stay accommodation. Restaurant facilities operated in connection with the provision of lodging remain classified in this group. It also includes the operation of sleeping cars when carried on by separate units.
