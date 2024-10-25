SectorFinance
Open₹5.47
Prev. Close₹5.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹5.47
Day's Low₹5.47
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.24
3.24
3.24
3.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.57
0.42
0.3
0.34
Net Worth
1.67
3.66
3.54
3.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
0.09
0.11
1.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Angad Bijan
Independent Director
Dileep Kumar
Managing Director & CFO
Mandeep Singh Thukral
Executive Director
Parminder Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kushal
Reports by KD Leisures Ltd
Summary
KD Leisures Limited (formerly known as Vishvesham Investments and Trading Limited) was incorporated on April 01, 1981. The Company name was changed from Vishvesham Investments and Trading Limited to KD Leisures Limited on December 20, 2017. The Company is involved in hotels; camping sites and other provision of short-stay accommodation. Restaurant facilities operated in connection with the provision of lodging remain classified in this group. It also includes the operation of sleeping cars when carried on by separate units.
